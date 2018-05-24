Home > Gist > Metro >

Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands

A mother found out that her daughter has been impregnated by a granddad who often asks her to run domestic errands.

A grandad, Fola Olowoigbo, has been accused of raping his neighbour's daughter.

Fola Olowoigbo,  a 73-year-old man, has been arrested by the police in Lagos, for impregnating a teenager.

Often times, the suspect sends the victim on errands to help foster an intention to sleep with her, Punch News gathered in a report published on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

It gathered that the abuse occurred at Fella Ahmed Street, Agric, Ikorodu, a community Olowoigbo alongside victim's mother.

The latter who suspected that her daughter was pregnant found out by pressing for information. After some resistance, the teenage girl admitted to her mother that the 73-year-old man was responsible.

“The command is investigating a case of defilement reported against 73-year-old Fola Olowoigbo. The suspect was alleged to have defiled a 14-year-old female child till she became pregnant.

“The suspect, who hailed from Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, is a taxi driver and next-door neighbour of the child’s mother.

"It was said the suspect was always sending the teenager on errands unknown to the mother that he had ulterior motives," SP Chike Oti, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command told Punch News.

