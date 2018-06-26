Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Good samaritan pays dearly while saving lady from cultists

Good Samaritan Man stabbed repeatedly during attempt to save lady from cultists

Ukeme who was stabbed repeatedly suffered his fate while attempting to rescue a lady from the suspects who were physically abusing her at Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One Ekanem Ukeme is grateful to be alive after his brush with death at the hand of two suspected cultists.

Ukeme who was stabbed repeatedly suffered his fate while attempting to rescue a lady from the suspects who were physically abusing her at Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums murder 23-yr-old cultist, tell residents to go about their business

Graphic: Man stabbed while trying to stop two cultists assaulting a lady . . A man identified as Ekanem Ukeme, recently had a close shave with death after been stabbed, multiple times, by two suspected cultists physically abusing a lady at Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers state. . . According to a source identified as Saviola, Ukeme stumbled on the scene in his neighbourhood and stepped in to protect the lady, but the duo transferred their anger to him and stabbed him with knives and bottles. . . However, he managed to take to his heels, but the suspects gave him a hot chase till he ran into a church to save himself. He was later rushed to a hospital, where he is currently recuperating. [Swipe to see extremely graphic images]

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Instablog9ja reports that a source identified simply as Saviola disclosed that Ukeme stepped into the case to protect the lady after he stumbled on the scene taking place in his neighbourhood.

However, the suspects transferred their aggression on Ukeme and stabbed him with knives and bottles during their attack.

Ukeme who managed to escape into a church with the suspects hot on his heels, ran into a church from which he was later rushed to the hospital where he is currently recuperating.

Female SS1 student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join cult

A suspected female cultist identified simply as Josephine, along with her gang members have allegedly stabbed another SS1 student of  Community Secondary School Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Lilian Friday, in the right eye for refusing to join their cult.

Instablog9ja reports that incident occurred yesterday evening, Friday, April 27, 2018.

Josephine who is also an SS1 student of the same secondary school is alleged to have been pressuring Lilian to join her cult, but the victim continued to decline.

Graphic: SS1 Female Stabs Classmate In The Eye For Refusing To Join Cult . . Josephine, a suspected female cultist and her gang members have allegedly damaged the right eye of one Lilian Friday, who is an SS1 student of Community Secondary School Otuoke, Bayelsa State. . . According to reports, the incident occurred yesterday evening. The suspected cultist, also an SS1 student of the same secondary school is said to have been mounting pressure and persuading Lilian to join her cult group, but she declined persistently. . . According to Benson, the victim's uncle, Lilian was attacked late yesterday, while returning from his place. He said Lilian met her classmate on the way and she insisted that she must join her cult group, her persistent refusal provoked the suspect and she vowed to disfigure Lillian's face. . . Consequently, the two classmates started fighting, and then the suspect alerted her gang members, who came along and had the victim held to the ground, stabbed her right eye and then took off. . . Efforts to arrest the suspect have not been successful, as the Otuoke community is yet to grant arrest warrant to the parents of the victim, because it is against their practice for someone to make arrest in the community without the approval of its leadership... [Swipe to see the graphic images]

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The victim's uncle, Benson, revealed that Lilian was attacked late yesterday while returning from his place.

He said that Lilian met her classmate on her way home and the suspect insisted that she must join her cult.

According to him, Lilian's continued refusal reportedly provoked the suspect and she vowed to leave Lilian disfigured.

The disagreement quickly turned into a fight during which the suspect alerted her gang members, who came along and subdued the victim, pinning her to the ground.

Lilian was then stabbed in the eye and left writhing in pain on the ground while her assailants took off.

According to the reports, the suspect is still at large as the Otuoke community is yet to grant arrest warrant to the parents of the victim.

According to them, it is against their laws for someone to arrest in the community without the approval of its leadership.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Jungle Justice Trigger happy police officer beaten to a pulp for killing...bullet
2 Dangerous Risk Final year student uses project money for World Cup...bullet
3 Bad Guy Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breastbullet

Related Articles

Tragic End Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London
The Punisher Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws
Short Of Time Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor
Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
In Lagos 1 killed in cult clash
Sharp Guy Kidnapper specialised in elderly victims arrested in Imo
Money Is Involved Friends deal mercilessly with Yahoo Boy who stole scam funds
Psychopath Dad slits 4-yr-old daughter's throat to use as Ramadan sacrifice
Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts
In Rivers Man saved during attempt to stab himself

Metro

Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola
Tragic End Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London
Ifeanyi Akpa, his wife, Ngozi, his 13-year-old nephew, identified as Chigozie Ogbu
Crucify Them Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew
Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
Back To Sender Woman has husband rearrested after he was mistakenly released from jail
Justice Binta Nyako admits 4 members to N10m bail each
IPOB Justice Binta Nyako admits 4 members to N10m bail each