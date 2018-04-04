Gombe youth leader eulogises Dankwambo on his birthday

news

One of the hardest things to do in life is describing a public figure whom you call a friend to others. When people look at your achievements as Governor of Gombe state since 2011, they are amazed at the height you have taken the state.

But those of us who have known Ibrahim Dankwambo for decades, are not surprised by any of it. Your humility and love of public service are still as fervent today as the day we met back at the University of Lagos decades ago.

You have always told us the best way to liberate any group of people is via education. Raising the pass mark of Gombe state students in exams from a paltry 1% to 26% within four years is a testament to your massive investment in education.

The renovations of several school buildings have improved the learning environments for pupils in your state. Encouraging vocational courses like carpentry, electrical works and others have improved the economic outlook of indigenes.

Let’s not forget the many tertiary institutions that are currently making higher education easier to get in Gombe like the College of Education in Billiri, the state Polytechnic in Bajoga, College of Nursing and Midwifery in Dukku and more.

From serving as Accountant General to Governor, you’ve always looked for the best ways to serve your people in your best capacity. Your administration eliminated security and safety concerns in Gombe state. Besides empowering the police, you have lit up the “jewel in the Savannah” at night to prevent nefarious characters from committing criminal activities under the cover of darkness.

Making road users feel safer by getting tankers off the roads into the colossal tanker parking facility is another feather in your cap. Even with embattled neighbours, Gombe state has managed to end the scourge of insurgency. A jewel indeed!

Gombe state has come a long way socio-economically under your leadership. You have carried your people along in your drive to making Gombe a better place. You have built roads and bridges to link isolated communities bringing them back into contact with the state.

Thousands of kilometres of roads are credited to you. Who can forget the establishment of the Gombe Groundnut Processing mill which employs close to 5,000 people? Your support of small-scale business and women through your wonderful wife, Hajiya Adama Dankwambo, has not gone unnoticed.

It is said that we have to leave the world a better place than we found it. I believe you have left Gombe state in a much better state than you found it when you became Governor.

I am proud to call you, Ibrahim Dankwambo, my friend. And I am sure the people of Gombe state are happy to have you as their leader.

Happy Birthday Your Excellency, many happy returns!

