"God told me to marry my sister," - Seventh-day Adventist man

Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe, 25, who came under scrutiny for marrying his younger sister , Chibuzor, aged 17, has revealed that God directed him to do so.

The man who teaches Mathematics at a secondary school located in Aguata, Anambra State, told Vanguard News in an interview that his research in the Bible encouraged him to take a step to marry his sibling, an act that has left residents in his community feeling disgruntled.

It was gathered that the union between the pair caused some youths in his area of residence to burn down his church following the act perceived as sacrilegious.

Ezeibekwe explained that marrying his sister will prevent the spread of diseases in his family.

“I am a Sabbath and in searching through the scriptures, I discovered that one could marry his sibling

“So, we went ahead with the arrangement to marry my younger sister. God told me to marry my sister and she also saw same vision. There are places in the Bible that support such marriage.

“Those in doubt should read Songs of Solomon chapters 4 and 5 and 1st Corinthians Chapter 7. Since we took this decision, I have not felt anything unusual, or felt that I did anything wrong.

“In the school where I teach, many people ask me about it and I boldly refer them to the Bible.

"Besides, by marrying one’s sibling, there will not be the possibility of introducing ugly situations, like diseases or social vices into the family," revealed Ezeibekwe, whose father reportedly made a U-turn concerning support for the unusual union between his children.

The faith of the family who were described as Sabbatarian in a report by The Sun News appeared to be the motivation for the strange marriage between the pair.