Home > Gist > Metro >

Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father

Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father

The deceased was killed by her father who reportedly felt embarrassed about her promiscuous lifestyle.

  • Published:
Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly killed by her father. play

Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly killed by her father.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A teenage girl, Chiburuoma Boms, who was found dead in a septic tank in Rivers State, was reportedly killed by her father.

A Facebook user, Babaduks Ons confirmed that the deceased was thrown into the sewage system due to anger concerning her promiscuous lifestyle, which led her to contract an illness that lasted for seven months prior to her death.

The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation. play Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father (Instagram)

 

It was also alleged that she was involved in incestual activities.

"Reports from her(The girl in the pic) Oro-Ibe family in Elekahia, Port-Harcourt, has it that her father in anger dragged, carried her from his house & threw her into the septic tank (soakaway), where she died.

"According to her dad, she brought shame and reproach to him, and his family and that he could not take it again.

Furthermore, he said she was unable to do anything by herself, including going to use the toilet, as a result of an illness which lasted for more than 7 months.

"The illness was believed to have been contracted through her promiscuity, including a committal of incest," a statement revealed.

The victim's corpse was discovered when state police visited her community on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the death of the teenager. play

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the death of the teenager.

(Instagram)

 

Police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed that six persons have been arrested in connection to her death.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

He also revealed that the corpse of the deceased has been removed from the septic tank and deposited at a mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be carried out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Wire Wire 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000bullet
2 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
3 Naughty By Nature Lady tears Internet with nude photo to celebrate...bullet

Related Articles

Wire Wire 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000
No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik
Bonnie & Clyde Police on the trail of car snatching love birds
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)
Wicked! Spiritually challenged boy chained by grandmom rescued by police
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters

Metro

The deceased who came out of her apartment with only a wrapper, died while trying to stop FSARS operatives from arresting her son.
Poor Woman Hypertensive mom slumps to death as FSARS operatives arrest son in illegal raid
A picture shared by the Facebook user, Sampson Nwabueze.
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters
A LASTMA officer on duty.
LASTMA 4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender
The youngster was tied with a chain to prevent him from escaping from home report says.
Wicked! Spiritually challenged boy chained by grandmom rescued by police