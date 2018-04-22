Home > Gist > Metro >

Frederick Amfo, 30  is alleged to have sexually assaulted Emily Murray on April 8 and absconded, but a DNA test of a rape kit and the very car used for the crime led to the arrest of the Ghanaian after some days.

A Ghanaian Uber driver based in Massachusetts, United States has reportedly fled back to Ghana after he was arrested and charged for allegedly raping his passenger at the back sit of the car.

Frederick Amfo, 30  is alleged to have sexually assaulted Emily Murray on April 8 and absconded, but  a DNA test of a rape kit and the very car used for the crime led to the arrest of the Ghanaian after some days.

Frederick Amfo was arraigned for court and was later released on a $10,000 bail by a Quincy District Court.

According to reports, he was ordered to hand over his passport to authorities within 24 hours, but he failed to do that, and instead used it to jumped bail to Ghana.

He succeeded in fleeing the country because the police had failed to notify immigration service about his arrest so they could be alert about the likelihood of him escaping.

The victim who has lost faith in the entire justice system after insisting to be identified by the media is quoted by Boston 25 as saying: “I was angry, I’m still angry. I’m confused.

“Within minutes, I was in a situation I couldn’t control and I was assaulted.

“If I went to Ghana and I committed a crime, I wouldn’t expect to be able to hop on plane and say sorry about that, here’s some money. I would expect to answer for it. Accountability. And there had been just zero.

 

“He proclaims his innocence and then just leaves? I feel hurt. … People get blamed for not coming forward and then get victimized more when they do.

 “But I hope this shines a light and it won’t happen in the future, because of me coming forward and me releasing my name and putting a face behind this whole situation.”

Meanwhile, the Weymouth police has blamed the Quincy District Court for the suspect’s escape, saying it had forwarded the detainer documents to the court, but “the court chose not to forward the detainer to Norfolk County, allowing for his subsequent release on bail from custody.”

However, the Quincy District Court has also denied having been furnished with any detainer document.

It is unclear whether indeed the suspect has returned to Ghana and how the authorities in the US intend to collaborate with their Ghanaian counterparts to facilitate his re-arrest.

