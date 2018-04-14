news

A Ghanaian man in an exclusive interview with Christiane Amanpour says he is faithful to his wife because he is poor.

The 60-year-old journalist has toured Berlin, Beirut, New Delhi, and Accra in Ghana to gather amazing stories about love and sex.

Speaking to the Cut.com Amanpour revealed that "the six-part series about love and sex around the world. It’s mostly done through women’s and young girls’ perspectives, but it’s really a very unusual and somewhat unprecedented look at the complexity of sex, intimacy, partnership, and motherhood”.

In Ghana, she interviewed a local who revealed that “he is married to one wife and he doesn’t cheat because he was poor when they got married. We understand each other. So when I have money, I let them know today I have money. Sandra, let’s share this money. Rich men cheat because when you are rich you can decide to choose any woman you want. But I am a poor person. I have to stay with one lady”.

The CNN journalist spent some time with Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong who disclosed that “Ghana’s economy is such that as a woman, …you need someone to take care of you; you can’t make enough money as a woman here”.