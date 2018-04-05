Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree

news

Policing across the world is a very essential part of every country’s security setup and is usually treated with the most care…or at least, it is supposed to be.

However, around 11:31PM on April 1, the Ghanaian Twittersphere was left in utter shock as news spread of how a local police force was using catapult to apprehend a thief.

In what seemed like an April Fools’ Day prank, a user of the social network, ‏@Spino_OnipSgh posted a photoset with the caption “Thief for labone coffee shop, he dey hide for tree top. The police dey use catapult”.

In the attached pictures, a man dressed in the Ghanaian police uniform is shown drawing on a local catapult as another man shone a torchlight up a tree.

A subsequent tweet from the same user showed the police apprehended the suspected thief, whisking him away in the trunk of a pickup truck.

However, the irony of the situation was not lost on Ghanaians as the tweet has since started catching flames garnering close to 171 Retweets and 74 Likes at the time of going to publication.

Other social users have commented on the issue, with one asking the crucial question; “Lmaoo the catapult wey hit am den he fall or he naa drop?”.

Another user, who couldn’t help but show his admiration for the police force, tweeted, “Ghana Police just dey form ! Catapult paaaa”.

Is the Ghana Police Service under resourced?

Earlier in the year, President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe expressed concerns over the logistical challenges faced by the Ghana Police Service, saying the situation is hindering its efforts at providing adequate security in the country.

While speaking on the Accra-based radio station, Citi FM on the attack at the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters which led to the killing of a police officer on duty and the freeing of seven inmates, he stated that “The Police Service is in such a decrepit state and I am appalled…The armory the Police Service has are Second World War type armory”.