Gay man soaked in blood following Imo mob attack

Blood stains made a border round the neck of a neck of man thought to be gay. This is reportedly from a mob attack.

  • Published:
An image captures a man believed to be gay. He reportedly suffered an attack in the hands of a mob in Imo State. play

(Facebook/Romeo Oriogun)
The attack on a blood-soaked man reported to be gay has seen criticism from Romeo Oriogun, a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex (LGBTQI) volunteer.

As part of activism centered on procuring privileges for individuals affected by the Nigerian government's stance against people with an unusual sexual orientation, Oriogun condemned a mob attack on the unidentified man who was assaulted in Imo State Nigeria.

The activist employed the use of sarcasm to make his point known when he asked rhetorically if queer people are responsible for the country's numerous challenges in respect to providing qualitative healthcare in rural communities, discouraging looting of public funds and addressing security problems.

”He didn’t steal, he didn’t molest anyone, he didn’t rape anybody, he didn’t hurt anybody. He was lynched because he dared to love, because he dared to be himself.

"Fuck! It is 2018 and homosexuals are still treated as animals, are still treated as people without rights.

"Nigeria will break you till you forget you are human. Who gave people the right to lynch a human being? Damn! This is stupid, this is so stupid.

"Nobody deserves to go through this kind of hell. Just imagine after lynching him and his partner, they were almost set ablaze before the police arrested them and they were only released to a lawyer because of their injuries.

"They looted their properties; phones, cash, motorcycle, everything. Nigeria is a sad excuse for a country.

"Nigerians will blame Queer people for everything yet it is in this country that Catholic Priests and their parishioners were killed by herdsmen.

"It is in this country that politicians loot our treasury and walk freely as they are hailed, it is in this country that health care in rural areas is nothing to write home about, despite our many problems Nigerians are not bothered, they reserve their anger for Queer people because they are the cause of everything, because what they do with their bodies will make the economy crumble," Oriogun wrote in a Facebook post.

LGBTQ activism in Nigeria

In Nigeria's popular culture, UK-based Nigerian Bisi Alimi, is the main attention when it concerns gay rights activism.

He has been connected on numerous occasions to controversies relating to a bid to get equal freedom for individuals who have unique sexual interests.

In 2017, Alimi criticized his countrymen over the hero's welcome given to homosexual CNN reporter, Richard Quest, who visited Nigeria at the time.

In what he terms as hypocrisy, Alimi expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on his personality. He wonders why such treatment was not directed at the English journalist.

Alimi, who got married in 2016 to his British lover, Anthony has taken any opportunity presented to him in lashing at those who have negative opinion about his sexuality.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

