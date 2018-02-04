Gas station explosion leaves four dead, others injured

news

Four people have reportedly been killed and many others injured in a gas station explosion in Edo state.

According to Instablog9ja, the explosion occurred at a gas station along Ugbor Rd, GRA, Benin, Edo State.

As of the time of the reports, it remained unclear if the fire has been put out or whether any government security agencies had arrived at the scene of the devastating accident.

In a similar occurence, barely two weeks ago, a gas plant located along CMD road in Magodo area Lagos State, also exploded leaving two dead and many others injured .

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has urged the media to sensitise the public on dangers of any form of explosion and how to respond in such situations.

Stay with us for more information as the story develops.