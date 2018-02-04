Home > Gist > Metro >

Gas station explosion leaves four dead, others injured

In Edo Four reportedly dead, others injured in gas station explosion

The explosion occurred at a gas station along Ugbor Rd, GRA, Benin, Edo State on Sunday, January 4.

  • Published:
A gas explosion (for illustrative purpose)

A gas explosion (for illustrative purpose)

(Financial tribune )
Four people have reportedly been killed and many others injured in a gas station explosion in Edo state.

According to Instablog9ja, the explosion occurred at a gas station along Ugbor Rd, GRA, Benin, Edo State.

ALSO READ: Fire guts petrol tanker, driver escapes

Gas station explosion in Edo state

Gas station explosion in Edo state

(instagram)

 

As of the time of the reports, it remained unclear if the fire has been put out or whether any government security agencies had arrived at the scene of the devastating accident.

In a similar occurence, barely two weeks ago, a gas plant located along CMD road in Magodo area Lagos State, also exploded leaving two dead and many others injured.

ALSO READ: Gas explosion leaves 3 dead, 10 injured in Edo

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has urged the media to sensitise the public on dangers of any form of explosion and how to respond in such situations.

Stay with us for more information as the story develops.

