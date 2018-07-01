Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Gas explosion razes 15 shops in Kaduna

In Kaduna Gas explosion razes 15 shops

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 5:40 pm on Ibrahim Taiwo Road by Abeokuta street in  Kaduna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Scene of a gas explosion for illustrative purpose play

Scene of a gas explosion for illustrative purpose

(Julian Francis)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A gas explosion on Saturday evening burnt down 14 shops and a pharmacy with one person injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 5:40 pm on Ibrahim Taiwo Road by Abeokuta street in  Kaduna.

NAN reports that residents mobilised to put out the  fire before it spread further in the densely populated area.

NAN also reports that most of the shops affected by the gas explosion  contained kitchen equipment, gas cylinders and refiling facilities.

The residents chased away fire service personnel from the Kaduna State University who arrived over an hour after the fire started.

One of the shop owners, Mr Ifeanyi Eze said the fire started as a  result of electrical surge which  led to heavy explosion in one of shops selling gas cylinders.

An  eye witness, Mr Samuel Emma said immediately after the explosion, fire emerged from the shop, adding that the owner was slightly burnt and was rushed to hospital.

“We don’t know his situation now, but from there, the fire extended to the rest of the shops and only a few items were salvaged.

“We thank God no life was lost.  We called the fire service but for close to two hours  we didn’t see them until one fire service vehicle from Kaduna State University came and was chased away by angry neighbors,”he said.

A resident, Hamza  Ado said: “we called the fire fighters but they didn’t come and when we called again we were told that they had no water in their vehicles.

” It was the youth that fetched water from all available sources to control the blaze.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take...bullet
2 Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in...bullet
3 Jungle Justice Trigger happy police officer beaten to a pulp for...bullet

Related Articles

FRSC Train tanker drivers to avoid accidents, Agency charges NUPENG/PTD
Opinion This Coral Must Die
In Mozambique Gas-fuelled future threatened by jihadists
Abiy Ahmed 'Several killed' in blast at Ethiopian PM's rally
United Nations Dead plankton, stunned fish: The harms of man-made ocean noise
In Sweeden Verdict due in Stockholm truck attack terrorism trial
Volcanic eruption Toll rises in Guatemala as more bodies recovered
Opinion Florence's answer to mafia violence: A painting's loving restoration
In Canada Police hunts two suspects in restaurant blast that left 15 hurt

Metro

Infinix unveils 'Beyond Intelligent' Smartphone, Note 5 Powered by Android One
Infinix Phone brand unveils 'Beyond Intelligent' Smartphone, Note 5 Powered by Android One
EbonyLife TV ends exclusivity with DSTV, expands globally
EbonyLife TV Lifestyle and entertainment channel ends exclusivity with DSTV, expands globally
Otedola Bridge Fire: Family in search of three-year-old boy
Otedola Bridge Fire Family in search of three-year-old boy
Accident in Kano - Illustrative use only
In Kaduna 10 dead in accident on Kano expressway