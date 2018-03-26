news

On, Thursday, March 22, 2018, our Twitter handle @pulsenigeria247 posted a question to the community regarding a reader's contribution from August 2016. This is our response after our initial apology to the community and take-down of the tweet.

The tweet was put out to the community regarding the community member's contribution around a personal tragedy to the website:

The contribution stated that the contributor's wife had been raped by armed robbers in his presence. He asked us to publish his story on our platform and share anonymously with our community. He shared it to get feedback and advice on how he and his family could emotionally and mentally move on and to be supported by the community. We have done so in the past.

Now, this Pulse social platform team tried to involve the community on Twitter in this sensitive topic in 2018, which we see as more prevalent and important than ever.

We despise rape, sexual abuse and violence against women. We want to use our platform and want to communicate with our followers to be a contributor in the fight against them. We would never condone it.

However, the aforementioned question around the contributor's personal tragedy was posted on Twitter WITHOUT the important context of the contribution - and most importantly it did not at all help the cause and was insensitive. For this we as a full platform and team apologize - to you the community and every woman and man who felt personally offended. We will work hard that this mistake and failure to the community never happens again.'

We have already reached out to individual community members to discuss how we can do better and we will continue to do so.