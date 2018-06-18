Pulse.ng logo
FRSC confirms 11 dead in car crash

Drunk Driving 11 confirmed dead in car crash

Commander of the Kastina sector of the corps, Mr Godwin Ngueku, said the accident happened when a Peugeot Saloon Car carrying the youths collided head-on with a tipper truck.

FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra play

FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra

(Daily Post)
According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Katsina State, 11 youths have been confirmed dead in an auto crash which occurred yesterday, Sunday, June 17, 2018, during the Sallah celebrations.

Commander of the Kastina sector of the corps, Mr Godwin Ngueku, confirmed the sad incident on Monday, June 18, 2018, in Katsina State.

Family members die in car crash on their way to daughter's wedding

He said that the accident happened when a Peugeot Saloon Car carrying the youths collided head-on with a tipper truck along Katsina-Niger Republic highway.

“The accident happened about 8:00 p.m. along the Katsina-Niger Republic international road. All the occupants of the Peugeot saloon car died at the scene of the accident.

“The corpses were evacuated to the Katsina General Hospital mortuary at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. The family members of the victims have started picking the corpses for burial,” Ngueku said.

The sector commander went on to urge parents to caution their kids against drinking and driving.

Auto crash leaves 30 dead, 20 injured

No less than 30 persons have been reported dead in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Thursday, September 14.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the sad incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, September 15.

Kazeem revealed that the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. at Km 95 around the Elebolo Quary Area on the Ibadan axis of the road.

3 die in highway accident

He also said that 10 persons were injured in the crash which involved 40 persons and two Mazda buses.

“The crash occurred at a construction site, and it resulted from route and speed violations.

“This has further underscored the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi’s advice to motorists to avoid night journeys, be careful around construction sites and drive within approved speed limits,” he said.

According to the reports, Kazeem said rescue operations by FRSC officials, who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, ended at 2:42 a.m. on Friday.

He said that the corpses were deposited at Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital mortuary, Ibadan while the injured were taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital.

