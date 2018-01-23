Friends mourn Kogi doctor killed by Lassa Fever

news

Friends and colleagues of the medical doctor who was infected with Lassa Fever and later died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, in Kogi state, have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Victor Ahmad was infected with the virus through a Lassa Fever patient he was treating at FMC.

He died in Edo State on Sunday, January 21, 2018, barely 48 hours after the diagnosis.

According to his friends, Ahmad had only been in the medical profession for only a year.

In a Facebook post by one of his friends, Onyeukwu Nnadozie, he said the deceased was "a man of valour" who wanted to reform Nigeria's health sector.

Tribute to Dr Ahmad

He wrote, "Dr. Ahmed Victor Idowu you where a good man! We worked together as ministers on campus brother! We spoke on Christmas day!

"You told me how much you wanted to reform the health system of the country. You didn’t have to go this way sir! No. Lord help us. You died fixing the country, you died a valour, you died saving lives at FMC Lokoja.

"The future just lost a great good man. Show me death! I’m ready to snatch you out of its teeth. Sail home brother. Sail home!

"You fought a good fight. Sail home brother. Rest in peace! Lord please comforts us. The future of this nation will miss you. Sail home!"

Another friend of the late doctor Alex Ogbodu, who was his classmate and roommate in the past, also said Nigeria has lost "one of Nigeria’s best brains."

He said Ahmad was an astute fellow "full of dreams and endeavors."

"One of the persons I see and I have hope for Nigeria

"Only yesterday I called to hear from you but your line didn’t go through. Unknown to me, you were in deep sh*t. No one to call me 'necessary Karo' anymore.

"Rest well dear classmate, roommate and friend."

According to another of Ahmad's death, his death was "a rude shock."

"Now when I talk about Lassa fever, I will now include your name in the statistics of those who died as a result of government’s failure to equip the medical doctors to fight the disease.

"Thank you for choosing to serve humanity as a medical doctor. Thank you for being a great writer and honest investor. I wish your death could be reversed, but let God be God."

Over 70 persons have died since the outbreak of Lassa Fever in Nigeria.

The disease is caused by the Lassa virus and is usually spread by rats who shed the virus in their urine and faeces - with the incubation period ranging from 6-21 days.