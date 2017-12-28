news

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane, two men who have known each other for 60 years received the best Christmas gift ever after discovering through a DNA test that they are actually brothers.

According to KHON2, the information was revealed through Ancestry.com, a family history website that allows one to discover those associated to one by birth. The Daily Mail UK reported that the pair who had known each other throughout their lives met in sixth grade while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii.

Before making the discovery, Macfarlene was reported to have sought for answers concerning his father but had failed in his search on the internet and social media. A phone call and a comparison of arms proved to suffice for a confirmation that he is Robinson's brother.

Describing his excitement over the new findings, Robinson said:

"It was an overwhelming experience, it's still overwhelming. I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get over this feeling,"

"This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having," Robinson said in respect to the news which was shared among friends and family.