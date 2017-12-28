Home > Gist > Metro >

Long-term friends discovers they are brothers thanks to DNA test

Connecting Roots Long-term friends discovered they are brothers thanks to DNA test

The pair found out that they are related by blood through family history website, ancestry.com

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alan Robinson (left) and Walter Macfarlane (right). play

Alan Robinson (left) and Walter Macfarlane (right).

(KHON)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane, two men who have known each other for 60 years received the best Christmas gift ever after discovering through a DNA test that they are actually brothers.

According to KHON2, the information was revealed through Ancestry.com, a family history website that allows one to discover those associated to one by birth. The Daily Mail UK reported that the pair who had known each other throughout their lives met in sixth grade while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane were friends for 60 years before the discovery. play Alan Robinson (left) and Walter Macfarlane (right). (KHON)

 

Before making the discovery, Macfarlene was reported to have sought for answers concerning his father but had failed in his search on the internet and social media. A phone call and a comparison of arms proved to suffice for a confirmation that he is Robinson's brother.

ALSO READ: Nigerian allegedly kills friend's wife over debt in Brazil [Video]

Describing his excitement over the new findings, Robinson said:

"It was an overwhelming experience, it's still overwhelming. I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get over this feeling,"

"This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having," Robinson said in respect to the news which was shared among friends and family.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane when they were children. play Alan Robinson (left) and Walter Macfarlane (right). (KHON)

 

It appeared a destined encounter for the pair who have been in close contact since the time of their youth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving loversbullet
2 Pervert Nigerian doctor's wife arrested for having sex with studentbullet
3 Pulse List 5 activities that are considered bad in dreamsbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion The Police is not my friend!
A Time Like This... How Prophet killed friend's lover, shares body parts for ritual
Xenophobia Attack Friend narrate how young Nigerian was murdered in SA
Vanity Upon Vanity Deportee in tears as only son dies, wife marries best friend
Update "My brother died of a broken heart" - Late Kogi director's brother speaks
Heartbreaking Friends mourn young lady who died 9 days after childbirth
Gone Too Soon Friends mourn bride-to-be who died in her sleep

Metro

A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child.
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
A woman who lives around the victim's community informed her father she was pregnant.
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
A Nigerian named Obinna died from heart attack suffered in the process of evading immigration officers in Indonesia.
Bad Luck Nigerian man suffers heart attack, dies while escaping from Indonesian immigration officers
SARS officers allegedly shoot Alaba trader in Mile 2
Christmas Food Palaver Ex-boxer beats wife to death over money for yuletide cooking