Friends deal mercilessly with Yahoo Boy who stole scam funds

Bala, an internet fraudster has suffered harsh beating in the hands of a group who faulted him for stealing $42,000.

In a footage shared on Instagram today shows the man as he plead with his tormentors for mercy.

It was gathered that Bala who is based in South Africa, stole the amount from a friend.

He was stripped down to his pants by a mob who questioned him about the money.

Danfo driver accused of hiding Yahoo Boy beaten by police in Ikeja

A video has captured some police officers in the act of beating up a Danfo driver accused of helping a Yahoo Boy gain freedom.

In the clip showed the commercial motorist in the process of receiving harsh beating from the cops who reportedly apprehended him after a wild chase in Ikeja, Lagos.

Lying sideways in a gutter located a few meters away from a bare land was the yellow bus believed to ended in the position due to reckless driving.

A crowd of people who gathered to observe the scene kept their distance while watching the cops drag the Danfo driver to an awaiting white bus.