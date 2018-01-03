Fresh FM rejects police claim about not capturing OAP killer

The radio station confirmed that a drunk driver held responsible for the death of OAP Oluwajobi has been captured.
The victim who was returning home after a shift was knocked down by a vehicle owned by a man known as Ahmed Muritala. One person had already been slain before he reached Olujobi.
Fresh FM, a broadcasting company owned by popular gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele, released a statement on its Facebook page in the light of this. It explained that the killer driver was captured and was taken into police custody on the evening of the accident.
Our attention has been drawn to an online publication by the Punch Newspaper tagged "POLICE BEGIN MANHUNT FOR DRIVER WHO KILLED IBADAN JOURNALIST" In the publication, Police Public Relations Officer of the OYO State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu claimed that no arrest has been made concerning the death of Olufemi Oluwajobi who died from injuries sutained after being run over by a hit and run driver at Challenge area of Ibadan. According to him, #emo#4oCc##We have impounded the car driven by the driver and it is parked in one of our police stations. #emo#4oCc##The driver escaped from the scene of the accident, but we are searching for him. This claim by Ajisebutu is unacceptable and we condemn it entirely. The general public should be informed that the said driver AHMED MURITALA was apprehended by the police the same day and has since been in the custody of the police. Just yesterday, Tuesday 2nd January 2018, Ahmed confessed to running Olufemi Oluwajobi over but fled the scene as he was destabilized because he had already lost control after hitting a pole few meters before the scene of the accident. Ahmed was arrested after he causing another accident at Orita area of Ibadan with the same vehicle Honda Element with number plate "FST 04 ES" Oluwajobi who died in the midnight of 1st January was until his death a presenter and newscaster with Fresh fm, Ibadan. Born on the 22nd#emo#wqA=##of December, 1985, Mr. Oluwajobi is survived by a pregnant wife, son, aged parents, brother and sisters. #emo#wqA=##@whatsupibadan @rollybello @instablog9ja @sleekdoy @officiallindaikeji #Justiceforoluwajobi#. #Dontdrinkanddrive#
In response to a statement in a Punch report quoting the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, Muritala was driving a Honda Element on the night of the incident.
He reportedly hit a pole which destabilized him before knocking Olujobi.
The Nigeria Police Force which seems to be associated with an awful intimidation of civilians who they have sworn to protect, have been getting intense criticism recently.
Some notable protests carried out in the cities of Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Warri and Abuja, carried the reflection of a Nigerian populace tired of the excesses of the NPF.
They have however been instances when the police have won the confidence of the people.
For example the recent display of the Lagos State Police who are now in the ascendancy in the battle against the Badoo cult group prominent for terrorizing many people in Ikorodu.
ALSO READ: 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
A special tactical team by the police has reportedly arrested the herbalist who prepares 'juju' for members of the gang. The raid saw the police destroy his shrine. This looks like a big win for the NPF who are often criticized for their inefficiency.
Perhaps more attention should be placed in the recruitment process of police officers.
Having them conduct in a bad way is a reason why so many Nigerians aren't in love with the police.