French notorious thief breaks out of jail twice in 5 years

Redoine Faid French notorious thief breaks out of jail twice in 5 years

  • Published:
Faid fled the prison for the second time in five years in an helicopter and three accomplices from the prison in Reau, Paris.

(lepoint.fr)
A notorious French thief, Redoine Faid has fled a Paris prison for the second time in five years. And this time, he made an infamous record by fleeing the prison in a helicopter.

For the second time, Faid reportedly broke out of the correctional facility situated in Reau, a southeastern suburb in Paris, with the help of heavily-armed men on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

The convict was also reported to have fled the prison with three accomplices aside the armed men in the helicopter that was later found in a northeastern suburb of the French capital.

play One of the books co-authoured by Faid (amazon.fr)

 

A thief with class

46-year-old Faid was once known as France’s most-wanted man. According to a report by Punch, Faid grew up in tough immigrant suburbs outside Paris in France.

The thief gained notoriety when he co-authored two books about his delinquent youth and rise as a criminal in the Paris suburbs.

play Another book co-authoured by Faid (amazon.ca)

 

Faid’s first jailbreak

In 2013, Faid made headlines when he pulled off a spectacular jailbreak.

According to reports, the convict blasted his way out of a French prison using dynamite.

Faid was to be recaptured six weeks after the jailbreak.

In May 2010, Faid was sentenced to 25 years for masterminding an armed robbery that claimed the life of a policewoman.

