Former president's son jailed for stealing Samsung S7 edge

news

A court in Zambia has jailed son of the country’s former president for eight months in prison after he was found guilty of stealing a mobile phone from a woman last year.

According to reports, the very phone for which Frederick Chiluba Jr will be spending the next eight months of his life in prison is Samsung S7 edge, valued at $843.

The court heard that the convict stole the said phone from a woman by name, Ms Brenda Chisha, on September 2, 2017 and subsequently traded it for drugs in a popular slum in the country’s capital, Lusaka, according to theeastafrican.co.ke.

The convict’s father, Frederick Chiluba Snr was the president of Zambia between 1991 and 2001.

READ MORE: Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent

He lost his immunity against prosecution after he exited power following a myriad of corruption allegations that bedeviled his administration leading to his prosecution in 2002, but he was acquitted of the charges.

A court In London later found Frederick Chiluba Snr guilty of embezzlement in 2007 and ordered him to refund a total of $58m, but reports indicate that the court order was never enforced in the east African country.

Delivering the ruling the theft case, Lusaka magistrate Nthandose Chabala is reported to have said that the prosecution had proved its case against the former leader’s son and there was no iota of doubt that he indeed committed the crime.