Football financier arrested for shaving teenagers’ pubic hair

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Victor Achidume, the financier of Magico Football Academy, Agege, for allegedly shaving the pubic hair of five teenage boys.

The Nation reports that the suspect, Achidume, aged 43, was apprehended after one of the teenagers identified as Oluwaseun fell sick and disclosed to his parents the suspect had shaved his pubic hair six times.

According to one of his victims, Oluwaseun, Achidume shaved his armpit for the last time on May 9, 2018, and warned him to keep the incident to himself.

Oluwaseun said: “We do not belong to his team. We met him during a football match and he invited us to his house. He used to talk about football to us and he used to dash us N100 or N200.

"I went with my friends the first time. He asked me if I had shaved my armpit and private part before and I said no. And then, he shaved it. Then, he said I should not tell anyone and that I should be coming to his place to collect N100.”

Another teenager, Oluwadare Ifeoluwa, aged 15, disclosed that the suspect asked him if he had shaved his pubic hair before, and when he answered that he had, the suspect left him alone.

Ifeoluwa said: “The man used to give us money every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. When we come, he will tell some people to come Tuesday and Thursday. The man shaved Oluwaseun Salaudeen’s hair six times and he shaved Damilare’s armpit twice.

"He told us that no one should know he usually asked such questions. We are not in his academy.”

However, the suspect denied the allegations, insisting that the kids have never visited his house.

Achidume claimed to be shocked by the allegations, adding that he only helped the children by giving them money regularly.

He said: “I told the mothers of these children that I have three kids and that if I did anything wrong to their children, let me lose mine before my eyes.

"But, if I did not, their children will die before their eyes. The women should tell their children to confess how all these came about. I manage over 80 kids through my coach and no one has ever complained of such about me.”

Football club manager arrested for having anal sex with male players in Lagos

A manager of a football club based in Lagos State, Frank Darlington, has been arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly having anal sex with many of his male players, Punch reports.

Darlington who is the manager of Soccer Warriors Football Academy based in Pen Cinema, Agege area of the state, was arrested by policemen attached to the Elere Police Division after one of the victims reported him to the police.

It was gathered that the Imo State-born Darlington, allegedly lured the teenage players to his house on separate occasions after training sessions, and had homosexual sex with them.

The suspect who is said to be divorced from his wife who lives with his three-year-old daughter in their state had been carrying out the homosexual acts on his players for a long time before the long arm of the law caught up with him.

However, the 49-year-old Darlington who confessed to the crime said he only raped three of the footballers and he started the act February 2015, but stopped the act in July 2016, after knowing the implication of his indulgence.

Hear him:

“I have a female daughter, and she is three years old. I manage the Soccer Warriors Football Academy in the Pen Cinema, Agege area. It was in February 2015 that the rape started.

I usually had sex with my boys just to play with them. It was romance. We had fun together. The last one I did was in July 2016, knowing that it could get me into trouble.

I slept with only three of my footballers. There was one of my boys that had not been coming for training since last week.

When I asked after him, I was told that he was sick. I did not know that he had reported to his mother and she had told the police.

I do not know what moved me to be sleeping with them. I have been coaching for about 12 years. My wife stays in the South-East. She left me in March 2016.

The sex with the boys was not for any ritual. I only derived fun from it. I knew it was a crime and that was why I stopped this act since July. I pledged not to go back into this.”

But one of the victims who gave his name as Kenny said Darlington threatened that he would die if he ever told anyone of the act.

The 18-year-old player said he was forced to tell his mother when Darlington made it a habit.

“He always had sex with me and with most of us. He started last year. The first time he approached me was after a training session.

We were on the football pitch and he said my performance was bad and I should meet him at home for a discussion.

When I went, he and two boys were at home. His wife did not stay with him. He sent the two boys on an errand and asked me to come into his room. He then instructed me to remove my trousers, and he molested me.

He did not use any protection. He did not give me any money, but he threatened that I would die if I told anyone.

I cannot count how many times he had done this to me. I told my mother when I was tired of his abuse. My mother reported him at the police station.”

Another victim also corroborated Kenny's statement when he said the coach always slept with two or three of us every week.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect while parading him before newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said Darlington would be charged to court at the end of an investigation.