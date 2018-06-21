news

While covering the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia, a female reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran had her breast squeezed by a football fan who then disappears.

It all happened in a flash according to a report published by Deutsche Welle (DW) on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Theran was reporting in Spanish for the German news outlet when the crazy soccer supporter grabbed the breast and kissed her on live television.

"I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions.

"When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterwards, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone," says the reporter according to DW.

It was a sad event for Julieth Gonzalez Theran who had the support of Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany's first female Bundesliga referee.

She called what has been described as sexual harassment as unacceptable.

