Foolishness kills Lagosians in Berger tanker fire

news

Perhaps the lives of 9 people earlier reported dead may have been saved if some acted promptly when a petrol tanker fell on Otedola bridge located in Berger, Lagos.

A Twitter commenter @Otunbakush who lost his mobile phone during the tragic accident was angry at the deceased who he thinks died because of their foolishness.

He shared his thought in a thread posted today. Feeling pained over what he considers an avoidable death, the observer scolded the victims for their slow response when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that a vehicle transporting fuel hit a structure designed for road demarcation following an illegal parking by a bus. This invited the devastating accident which is not the tanker driver's fault according to @Otunbakush.

— SARS SIGHTER. I report where I see them. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— SARS SIGHTER. I report where I see them. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— SARS SIGHTER. I report where I see them. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Berger

— SARS SIGHTER. I report where I see them. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— SARS SIGHTER. I report where I see them. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— SARS SIGHTER. I report where I see them. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Fresh accident on Otedola bridge

There is no respite for Lagosians after two buses crashed into each other on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday, June 29, 2018.

This happened a day after a devastating petrol tanker explosion at the location.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Pulse, a 'Danfo' vehicle illegally took the one-way route, on the other side of the road from the previous day accident but crashed into a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration details AAA-926XU.

Many passengers were injured with one person struggling for breath before he was rushed to a hospital by officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who were already on the scene because of the previous day's accident.

Preliminary account from the scene of the accident indicate that the driver of the danfo bus was speeding because he was running from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after he violated a traffic law.