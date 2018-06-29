Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Foolishness kills Lagosians in Berger tanker fire

Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take pictures before Berger explosion

A witness who observed a petrol tanker explosion that occurred on Otedola bridge yesterday thinks victims had an opportunity to save themselves but acted late.

  • Published:
Buhari says tanker fire is "one of the greatest tragedies" recently play

Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos on June 28, 2018.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Perhaps the lives of 9 people earlier reported dead may have been saved if some acted promptly when a petrol tanker fell on Otedola bridge located in Berger, Lagos.

A Twitter commenter @Otunbakush who lost his mobile phone during the tragic accident was angry at the deceased who he thinks died because of their foolishness.

He shared his thought in a thread posted today. Feeling pained over what he considers an avoidable death, the observer scolded the victims for their slow response when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that a vehicle transporting fuel hit a structure designed for road demarcation following an illegal parking by a bus. This invited the devastating accident which is not the tanker driver's fault according to @Otunbakush.

ALSO READ: Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Berger

Fresh accident on Otedola bridge

There is no respite for Lagosians after two buses crashed into each other on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday, June 29, 2018.

This happened a day after a devastating petrol tanker explosion at the location.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Pulse, a 'Danfo' vehicle illegally took the one-way route, on the other side of the road from the previous day accident but crashed into a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration details AAA-926XU.

Postby

 

Many passengers were injured with one person struggling for breath before he was rushed to a hospital by officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who were already on the scene because of the previous day's accident.

Preliminary account from the scene of the accident indicate that the driver of the danfo bus was speeding because he was running from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after he violated a traffic law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in...bullet
2 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
3 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet

Related Articles

Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode expresses pain over explosion that claimed at least 9 lives
Black Thursday:Nigerian truck drivers and the average road user
Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in #BergerToAjah sexcapade
Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosion
In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Berger
Lagos Tanker Fire Buhari says incident is "one of the greatest tragedies" in recent times

Metro

Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets
'Salvation' Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets
Pregnant woman killed when stubborn meat sellers clashed with policemen obeying order
Too Much Chaos Pregnant woman a casualty when stubborn meat sellers clashed with the government
Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home
Deadly Women Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home
American Mega Millions How Nigerians can play for the $232 million jackpot