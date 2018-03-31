Home > Gist > Metro >

Flavour N'abania to host free concert in Enugu with Life Beer

Nigeria’s singing sensation, Flavour N’abania is set to host a free concert this Saturday in Enugu.

The concert tagged “Flavour of Africa” will be homecoming of sorts for the Golibe, Ada Ada crooner.

The concert, which promises to be a spectacular musical experience, is sponsored by Life Continental Lager Beer. Flavour is giving this free concert to his fans especially the people of Enugu – the coal city where he started his career – as a form of “giving back” for their love and support” over the years.

The show will feature some of Africa’s biggest performers including Phyno, Tekno, Zoro and Semah at the Michael Opara Square.

If you are a fan of songs like Golibe, Ada Ada get ready for a riveting concert with Flavour. You also stand a chance of winning backstage passes, signed CDs, other spectacular gift and many more freebies on the day.

And that’s not all; you could Win a VIP ticket to the Flavour of Africa Concert Live in Enugu by guessing the first 3 songs he will sing on stage, all you have to do is follow @lifelager_ng on social media to participate.

Life Continental beer is a fine quality lager beer produced by Nigerian Breweries Plc., made from the choicest grains, hops extract and the purest of waters. Life is expertly brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well-rounded aroma in true quality fashion of the master brewer.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse.
