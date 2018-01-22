Home > Gist > Metro >

Fire kills triplets, brother in Hadejia

Fire kills triplets, brother in Hadejia

Shehu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the fire was caused by a spark from an electric appliance.

A fire outbreak has killed triplets and their brother in Hadejia town, Jigawa, according to the Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Mr  Adamu Shehu.

Shehu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, January 22, 2018 that the fire was caused by a spark from an electric appliance.

He gave the names of the triplets as Hassan Sale, Hussain Sale and Muhusin Sale, and their elder brother, Aliyu Sale, all of the same family.

He said the incident occurred on Jan. 20 at about 10:45 p.m.

On Jan. 20, at about 10:45 p.m, there was a fire disaster at the residence of one Alhaji Sale Tela of Tudun Tanda quarters in Hadejia town.

“The fire caused the death of triplets and their younger brother namely: Hassan Sale, Hussaini Sale, Muhsin Sale aged 5 and Aliyu Sale aged 2.

“It also consumed property worth of thousands of Naira.

“The causative agent we suspect is an electric spark from a water boiler,” the spokesman said.

He advised the public to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances, particularly during the Harmattan so as forestall fire outbreak.

The brothers have been buried according to Muslim rites.

In Enugu

Meanwhile in Enugu state, the police has commenced full scale investigation into two separate fire incidents in Enugu city that occurred during the Yuletide and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday that police operatives of Ogui Division in Enugu had begun investigations into the fire outbreaks.

Amaraizu said the fire incidents occurred on Dec. 25, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2018.

He said the outbreaks occurred at Otigba Garden in Ogui axis and at I.T.C Computer Department located at Achike Udenwa Complex of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) both in Enugu.

