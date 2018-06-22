news

Taking risks has not turned out well for a final year student who invested his project money in the 2018 Russia World Cup predictions. He wants an explanation from Bet9ja reported to have rendered his bookings void.

Feeling cheating, the aggrieved Hart George took to an Instagram profile 'j9ine_million' to explain what the cancelled bet means to him.

Two separate bets were expected to fetch the undergraduate an undeclared amount until the painful disappointment.

"@bet9ja.official cancelled my game after a supposed win please help. I played a game of two slips on Friday 15/06/2018 which was supposed to end on 19/06/2018.

"After the due date it wasn't credited (turn green) till the next day I then called their customer care service they said it was meant for the whole tournament actually started waiting for the tournament to end on reaching 20/06/2018 the games were cancelled and the bet money returned without any known reason while the tournament is still ongoing.

"I really need bet9ja to come up and explain the reason why the game was cancelled and only the bet money returned.

"This money is so important to me right now because i am a final year student and i need the money for my clearance and project works. Thanks," writes a concerned final year student who is not alone in respect to such an experience.

Support comes on social media

The cry of the student inspired reactions from his followers who mostly tried to console the complainant.

A profile expressed a similar encounter with the booker. Bet9ja appeared to have cancelled his bookings for no reason.

The objections may likely affect customer patronage according to a commenter who understands the essence of qualitative service.

What does Bet9ja says about terms of service?

In the Live Betting Terms & Conditions section of the booker's website reveals the rights which can be exercised by the company as well as its obligation to clients.

It was clear all the bet placed by Hart George but the condition contained in Article 9 of its service rules may provide an explanation.

"Unless otherwise stated for certain sports/bet typologies, whenever an event is officially interrupted and not completed within midnight (CET) of the day following that scheduled for the match, all the bets still open at the moment of the interruption will be considered void," Article 9 reads.

Pulse tried to reach Bet9ja's customer service for comments but failed to get a response at the time of filing this report.