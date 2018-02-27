FIFA World Cup trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!

news

Yay! The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will be in Nigeria and it will be visiting two major locations; Abuja stand up!

Lagos Stand Up! Coca-Cola has made this possible but do you know all the activities that you can plug into when the Trophy arrives? Now, make sure you do not miss out on the fun as it happens.

First, you need a World Cup Trophy Tour Ticket. Follow @cocacola_ng, join in the conversations online, participate in the quiz; that are usually easy to answer and win a ticket.

With the FIFA World Cup, there are tons of other activities planned. There will be musical performances from the hottest musicians, hangouts with celebrities, fun games and opportunities to win cool Coca-Cola gifts. It promises to be loads of fun.

The event will happen on the 8th and 10th of March in Abuja at the old parade ground and Lagos at Tafawa Balewa Square respectively.

The official FIFA Mascot for Russia 2018 would also be in Nigeria and would be seen around malls and popular places. Be on the watch out and get your selfie game ready to take pictures with the mascot

Join the conversations online using the hashtag #SeeTheTrophyNG and #ReadyFor.