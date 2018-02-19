Fictional North Korean Twitter account trolls Nigeria

news

Fictional North Korean Twitter account, DPRK News Service has trolled Nigeria over the seeming success of new movie, Black Panther.

DPRK News Service, a Twitter account that is a well-curated parody account by two Americans, took shots at Nigeria as the success of the movie keeps growing.

On Sunday, February 18, 2018, the fictional account in it's character tweeted about the North Korean leader exchanging greetings with Wakanda ambassador.

"Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un exchanges comradely greetings with newly arrived ambassador from Wakanda ."

The Twitter account went further to tweet: "Newly arrived "ambassador" from Wakanda "Rico B. Suave" is arrested and expelled to home country of Nigeria, on grounds that Wakanda is fictional nation."

DPRK News Service is a parody account that accurately depicts not only life in North Korea, but in the Western world as well.