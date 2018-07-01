Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Femi Otedola suspends Twitter account after Lagos tanker fire

Lagos Tanker Fire Femi Otedola suspends Twitter account over fake tweets on oil tanker

Femi Otedola, has suspended his Twitter accounts over alleged reports that his company, Forte Oil Plc, is the owner of the fuel tanker that exploded in Lagos.

  • Published:
Femi Otedola suspends Twitter account after Lagos tanker fire play Femi Otedola (Twitter/Femi Otedola)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria's billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has suspended his Twitter accounts over alleged reports that his company, Forte Oil Plc, is the owner of the fuel tanker that exploded in Lagos.

On Saturday, June 30, 2018, Otedola suspended his account until verification from Twitter.

A fake twitter account impersonating the businessman had laid claims to owning the oil tanker that exploded and led to the death of at least nine people on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

In his suspension tweet, Otedola wrote: “Good day to the online community. Due to the fraudulent and disingenuous exploitation of my persona on this platform, tweets from me on this account are suspended forthwith until I am verified by Twitter. Thank you. F.Ote$

ALSO READ: Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos

Forte Oil denies ownership of Lagos oil tanker

In a press statement signed by Forte Oil's Head of Corporate Services, Doyin Ogun, he said such reports are false.

Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded in Lagos play Fuel tanker that exploded in Lagos killing people and burning cars. (Twitter/@rrslagos767)

 

The reports about his ownership of the tanker gained traction after a Twitter account masquerading as the billionaire promised to compensate victims of the attack.

Ogun categorically denied that Otedola has any links to the tanker and urged the public to be vigilant with mischievous impersonations of him on the internet.

The company further assured the public that it takes safety very seriously and is committed to making sure that its vehicles are not involved in similar accidents.

He said, "Forte Oil Plc is a very safety-conscious company and we hold ourselves to the highest safety standards across our entire operations at all times with truck safety compliance being a cardinal point."

The company further expressed its sympathy for the bereaved families of the victims of the tragic accident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take...bullet
2 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
3 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet

Related Articles

Lagos Tanker Fire Forte Oil says Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded
Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos
Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take pictures before Berger explosion
Otedola Bridge Fire Family in search of three-year-old boy
Suleja-Minna Road Another fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer
Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9
Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed at least 9 lives
Lagos Tanker Fire Government vows to ensure safety of lives after 9 die from tragic accident
Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode expresses pain over explosion that claimed at least 9 lives

Metro

Senior prisons officer arrested for alleged robbery
Sad Senior prisons officer arrested for alleged robbery
Here's traffic diversion plan for Macron's visit to Afrika Shrine
Emmanuel Macron Here is a detailed plan for traffic diversion for French President’s visit to Afrika Shrine
Young lady calls out CAC pastor for not paying her after sex
Incredible Young lady calls out CAC pastor for failing to pay N10,000 after sex
French notorious thief breaks out of jail twice in 5 years
Redoine Faid French notorious thief breaks out of jail twice in 5 years