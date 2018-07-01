Femi Otedola suspends Twitter account after Lagos tanker fire

news

Nigeria's billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has suspended his Twitter accounts over alleged reports that his company, Forte Oil Plc, is the owner of the fuel tanker that exploded in Lagos.

On Saturday, June 30, 2018, Otedola suspended his account until verification from Twitter.

A fake twitter account impersonating the businessman had laid claims to owning the oil tanker that exploded and led to the death of at least nine people on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

In his suspension tweet, Otedola wrote: “Good day to the online community. Due to the fraudulent and disingenuous exploitation of my persona on this platform, tweets from me on this account are suspended forthwith until I am verified by Twitter. Thank you. F.Ote$”

Forte Oil denies ownership of Lagos oil tanker

In a press statement signed by Forte Oil's Head of Corporate Services, Doyin Ogun, he said such reports are false.

The reports about his ownership of the tanker gained traction after a Twitter account masquerading as the billionaire promised to compensate victims of the attack.

Ogun categorically denied that Otedola has any links to the tanker and urged the public to be vigilant with mischievous impersonations of him on the internet.

The company further assured the public that it takes safety very seriously and is committed to making sure that its vehicles are not involved in similar accidents.

He said, "Forte Oil Plc is a very safety-conscious company and we hold ourselves to the highest safety standards across our entire operations at all times with truck safety compliance being a cardinal point."

The company further expressed its sympathy for the bereaved families of the victims of the tragic accident.