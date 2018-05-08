news

Udeme Odibi, a female lawyer, alleged to have cut open the intestine of husband, Otike Odibi, gave a lot of thought to the incident which police termed as a premeditated murder .

Like a movie, a chain of events unfolded on a day of terror in Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, where the couple lived.

Odibi reportedly purchases new knives as part of plans to eliminate her partner who had earlier contacted family members concerning the woman's desire to kill him.

This is according to Punch News which published a report revealing a statement released by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The police chief confirmed that the female lawyer reached out to her sister via WhatsApp prior to the alleged murder.

“On the day of the incident, the suspect sent a WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law complaining about her husband and asking her to pray for them. She equally asked God to forgive her.

“The suspect, Udeme Odibi, in her statement, confessed to the commission of the alleged crime and called her mother on the telephone that she had killed her husband. The suspect had hit her husband with a frying pan on his head before stabbing him with a knife.

“The suspect had procured a set of knives which she used to execute her plan.

"She had packed all her certificates and made arrangements to travel to the United Kingdom that Thursday through Virgin Atlantic.

“The autopsy on the deceased is currently being carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, by a team of pathologists, while the forensic analysis result is being compiled and will be made public later," the Lagos police commissioner revealed.

Reports concerning alleged murder

The incident occurred late in the evening on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Diamond Estate located in Sangotedo.

According to reports, the controversy began over a disagreement concerning the husband's belongings which she reportedly wants for herself.

The woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, who allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair, was rescued after also harming herself.

Meanwhile, her husband's corpse has been removed from their residence by the police.