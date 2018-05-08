Woman alleged to have murdered husband purchased a set of knives in order to execute plans to kill.
Like a movie, a chain of events unfolded on a day of terror in Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, where the couple lived.
Odibi reportedly purchases new knives as part of plans to eliminate her partner who had earlier contacted family members concerning the woman's desire to kill him.
This is according to Punch News which published a report revealing a statement released by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday, May 7, 2018.
The police chief confirmed that the female lawyer reached out to her sister via WhatsApp prior to the alleged murder.
“On the day of the incident, the suspect sent a WhatsApp message to her sister-in-law complaining about her husband and asking her to pray for them. She equally asked God to forgive her.
“The suspect, Udeme Odibi, in her statement, confessed to the commission of the alleged crime and called her mother on the telephone that she had killed her husband. The suspect had hit her husband with a frying pan on his head before stabbing him with a knife.
“The suspect had procured a set of knives which she used to execute her plan.
"She had packed all her certificates and made arrangements to travel to the United Kingdom that Thursday through Virgin Atlantic.
“The autopsy on the deceased is currently being carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, by a team of pathologists, while the forensic analysis result is being compiled and will be made public later," the Lagos police commissioner revealed.
ALSO READ: Loved ones to hold Banana Island rally in memory of late singer
The incident occurred late in the evening on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Diamond Estate located in Sangotedo.
According to reports, the controversy began over a disagreement concerning the husband's belongings which she reportedly wants for herself.
Murder-Suicide: Lady stabs husband to death, then tries killing herself in Lagos . . Tragedy just struck at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos, after a lady allegedly stabbed her husband to death, before stabbing herself too. . . According to reports, trouble started around 10pm, last night, between Mr and Mrs Otike-Odibe over property issues. The couple, both lawyers, are said to have no children between them, but the man has a child with his first wife. . . Mrs Otike-Odibe was alleged to have insisted that all the husband#emo#4oCZ##s properties must be willed to her, a demand that didn#emo#4oCZ##t go down well with the husband. It was also gathered that there have been issues of infidelity on the part of the wife. . . According to an insider, after the wife stabbed Mr. Otike-Odibe to death, she also stabbed herself, she was however rescued and rushed to a hospital where she has since been stabilised. The body of the deceased is currently being evacuated by the police.
The woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, who allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair, was rescued after also harming herself.
Meanwhile, her husband's corpse has been removed from their residence by the police.