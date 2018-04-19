news

A female Ebonyi State University graduate, who was knocked down by a vehicle in Ajah, Lagos, is to remain in coma while her colleagues resume at the orientation camp for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in April 2018.

The young lady, Adeyinka Adelekan, was reportedly hit by a SUV driven by Saviour Henry, as she made to cross a road.

According to Punch News, the driver was attempting to evade Oluwatobiloba Olorunosebi, who was occupying another vehicle when he bruised the victim, a Geology graduate, causing her to suffer a brain injury as well as a fracture on her leg.

Adelekan has been in coma since the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 19, 2018.

The men believed to be responsible for her plight have been made to appear at the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, on charges relating to reckless driving.

“That you, Oluwatobiloba Olorunosebi and Saviour Henry, on December 19, 2017, at 4.30pm at Skido bus stop, along Pump & S, Eti Osa, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, being the drivers of a Toyota Highlander with the number plate, AKD 922 EA and a Toyota RAV 4, with the number plate, KJA 582 BW, did drive the said vehicles dangerously on the highway and cause serious injuries to one Miss Adeyinka Adelekan, while the pedestrian was walking, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Road Traffic Act Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2012.

“That you, Oluwatobiloba Olorunosebi and Saviour Henry, on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid magisterial district, did drive the said vehicles without valid driving licences, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 7 (1) of the Road Traffic Act Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012,” a court statement reads according to Punch.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against have been granted bail in the sum of N250,000, and a surety each.

ALSO READ: Family and friend of NYSC member killed by train in deep grief

Student dies mysteriously at NYSC lodge in Ondo Town

In Ondo State, Nigeria, the police are investigating the death of Akintunde Adegunloye, reportedly a student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

The deceased passed away at a lodge reserved for his friends, who are members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), he died on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

A police rep, Femi Joseph, confirmed that his pals found him dead at their home after returning from the State Specialists Hospital, where they have been stationed for the 1-year exercise.

“The deceased paid his friends a visit in Ondo. The friends were Corps Member Pharmacists who are serving at the hospital.

"We learnt that the friends got home on the fateful day and found him (deceased) dead in the room. We have invited the two Corps Members and as I am speaking with you, they are still with us.

"We are interrogating them on the matter,” Joseph, who is a Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed in a report.