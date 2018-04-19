Home > Gist > Metro >

Female ESU graduate in coma while colleagues arrive NYSC camp in April

Poor Girl Female ESU graduate in coma while colleagues arrive NYSC camp in April

A court has arraigned two SUV owners believed to be responsible for an accident which sent ESU graduate to coma.

  • Published:
A prospective NYSC member has remained in coma four months after she was hit by a vehicle. play

A prospective NYSC member has remained in coma four months after she was hit by a vehicle.

(Online Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A female Ebonyi State University graduate, who was knocked down by a vehicle in Ajah, Lagos, is to remain in coma while her colleagues resume at the orientation camp for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in April 2018.

The young lady, Adeyinka Adelekan, was reportedly hit by a SUV driven by  Saviour Henry, as she made to cross a road.

According to Punch News, the driver was attempting to evade Oluwatobiloba Olorunosebi, who was occupying another vehicle when he bruised the victim, a Geology graduate, causing her to suffer a brain injury as well as a fracture on her leg.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members play Female ESU graduate in coma while colleagues arrive NYSC camp in April (Press)

 

Adelekan has been in coma since the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 19, 2018.

The men believed to be responsible for her plight have been made to appear at the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, on charges relating to reckless driving.

“That you, Oluwatobiloba Olorunosebi and  Saviour Henry, on December 19, 2017, at 4.30pm at Skido bus stop, along Pump & S, Eti Osa, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, being the drivers of a Toyota Highlander with the number plate, AKD 922 EA and a Toyota  RAV 4, with the number plate, KJA 582 BW, did drive the said vehicles dangerously on the highway and cause serious injuries to one Miss Adeyinka Adelekan, while the pedestrian was walking, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Road Traffic Act Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2012.

“That you, Oluwatobiloba Olorunosebi and Saviour Henry, on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid magisterial district, did drive the said vehicles without valid driving licences, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 7 (1) of the Road Traffic Act Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012,” a court statement reads according to Punch.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against have been granted bail in the sum of N250,000, and a surety each.

ALSO READ: Family and friend of NYSC member killed by train in deep grief

Student dies mysteriously at NYSC lodge in Ondo Town

In Ondo State, Nigeria, the police are investigating the death of Akintunde Adegunloye, reportedly a student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

The deceased passed away at a lodge reserved for his friends, who are members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), he died on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

play Student dies mysteriously at NYSC lodge in Ondo Town (Press)

A police rep, Femi Joseph, confirmed that his pals found him dead at their home after returning from the State Specialists Hospital, where they have been stationed for the 1-year exercise.

“The deceased paid his friends a visit in Ondo. The friends were Corps Member Pharmacists who are serving at the hospital.

"We learnt that the friends got home on the fateful day and found him (deceased) dead in the room. We have invited the two Corps Members and as I am speaking with you, they are still with us.

"We are interrogating them on the matter,” Joseph, who is a Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed in a report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Time Makerere University sends staff packing for sucking student's breastbullet
2 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
3 Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000...bullet

Related Articles

Death Wish? Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide
Untimely Death Student dies mysteriously at NYSC lodge in Ondo Town
In Bayelsa Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers
Week of Sorrow Family and friend of NYSC member killed by train in deep grief
Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by train in Lagos
Hardship Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degree
Because Of Cashew Dad kills son over ownership of farmland in Enugu
Daring Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Metro

A picture of Faith Nwanja, showed indelible scars on her face.
Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part
Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Raping a minor could land you in jail for life
In Lagos Court remands applicant over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl
3 Taraba varsity students killed by falling trees in Cameroon
In Cameroon 3 Taraba varsity students killed by falling trees