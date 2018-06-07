Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police

A video captured the scene at a shopping center in Lekki where a female member was accused of stealing an iPhone 7.
The corps member reportedly stole the device while observing three weeks at the orientation camp located in Iyana-Ipaja.
An IG post shared by Instablog9ja on Thursday, June 7, 2018, confirmed the report which stated that she has been handed over to the police.
It was gathered that the phone went missing on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Weeks after this, the corps member had reportedly reached out to the owner to demand a sum of N50,000 in order to return the iOS smartphone.
A footage which accompanied the IG post showed a young lady dressed in an outfit resembling an NYSC uniform. She was held by the waist by a woman who accused her of stealing.
The suspect who maintained her innocence strongly denied her involvement in theft.