Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) , took fashion to an extreme level after pictures showing her nipples emerged on the internet.

Images circulating online media featured a young, dark-skinned lady rocking the NYSC uniform which appeared moist, making obvious what lied underneath.

Adventurous scenes, as well as the inclusion of a watermark attributed to a professional photographer, suggests a deliberate photo session but to what end?

On Twitter , social media users opted to be fascinated as opposed to being shocked in response to the feisty images.

They appeared to have considered the lady's beauty over the moral implication of the display of wildness.

Responding to the Linda Ikeji's Blog on the platform, some followers were able to find motivation to enter into the fashion world after viewing the explicit images.

In far away Zambia, the government is not condoning public obscenity as seen in the case of South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu.

Erotic dancer deported for not wearing underwear

A South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, has been deported from Zambia, based on her trademark personality that involves performing without wearing any underwear .

According to reports, the controversial woman denied entrance upon landing at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Saturday, March 10, 2018. This prevented her from attending an album launch where she had been scheduled for an erotic display.

The report was confirmed by her promoter, Lucky Munakampe.

He told AFP News of the Zambian authorities' decision to send back Wabantu to her home country.

“I can confirm that Zodwa has been deported back to South Africa by the immigration department,” says Munakampe.

A morally driven Zambia state has revealed its disinterest when it concerns accommodating individuals who have shown a low appreciation for good conduct and social etiquette.

This was reiterated by the country's Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili.

“Zambia is a Christian nation where morality and ethics have to be followed. We don’t expect a woman to dance without underwear,” Sumaili mentioned in a chat with AFP.