Feeling like a baller? Here are some of Lagos’ havens of sophistication

Casa Ilashe is a private beach club designed for the ultimate getaway from city life.

Lagos has some of West Africa’s best hotels, private beaches and shops. If you’re in Lagos this festive season and you’re in the mood to celebrate, here are some ideas on where to live it up!

1. Casa Ilashe

Nestled in a rustic little area directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Casa Ilashe is a private beach club designed for the ultimate getaway from city life. With serene beach houses and a scenic view of the ocean, all you need is a Cîroc cocktail and the trifecta is complete.

2. ALARA

While you’re out on the town at Africa’s leading concept store, don’t forget to stop at NOK by ALARA.  There’s a lovely vodka-cocktail, Dre Beets, waiting for you to enjoy – just make sure you make the cheeky Cîroc request.

3. La Manga Luxury Beach Villas

We can’t get enough of these beach resorts. What’s not to love? Setting sun, white sands, the shorts and shirt/bikini life, Cîroc cocktail in hand, jet-skiing, boat rides, name it! The beach houses at La Manga are Spanish-inspired architectural masterpieces with exquisitely finished bedrooms and sliding doors opening to a view of, you guessed right, the open sea.

This is a sponsored post.

