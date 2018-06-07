news

A man got a taste of the heavy fist of a Nigerian soldier after confronting one on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a short video shared via Instagram, the civilian was seen bare-chested as he made to clash with the trained soldier who was in company of two other colleagues captured trying to pacify him.

The caption which accompanied the social media post explained that the army officers had accused the civilian of fraud - a factor which motivated a short scene of violence.

Various feedback of mockery, humour and anger have met the incident on IG but courage stood out the most as seen in a comment shared by a profile 'Chocoswetty20'.

The commenter was joined by others who feared for the safety of civilians in the hands of local police and now soldiers.