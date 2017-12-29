Home > Gist > Metro >

Father From Hell :  Man kills his 6yr old daughter in Abeokuta

Father From Hell Man kills his 6yr old daughter in Abeokuta

Andrew Koku has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing of his own daughter.

Man kills his 6yr old daughter in Abeokuta

Man kills his 6yr old daughter in Abeokuta

(PUNCH)
Andrew Koku a resident of Ayedere, Abeokuta, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing of his own six-month-old daughter, Precious koku.

According to the Police report, Omowunmi Teleda, the mother of the child was said to have filed a complaint at the Adigbe Police Division that she quickly went out to see her first child that she had with her ex-husband, leaving the six-month-old baby behind with Andrew the suspect.

She told the police that when she returned to the house, she met Precious dead.”

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer, said Omowinmi explained that the baby was healthy when she left home.

The PPRO said, “The development made her to suspect her husband, who happened to be the only person with the baby.

Consequent upon her complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Adigbe division, Sunday Oladipo, detailed detectives to the scene and the suspect was arrested on December 24.”

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that to the crime,  he then claimed that he killed the baby because he feared that his wife would leave him.

Ahmad Iliyasu, the police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police,  had directed that the case be transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Article by Ayomide Adebola

