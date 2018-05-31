Home > Gist > Metro >

Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated

Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated

Michael Akpan-Isaiah allegedly committed the abominable offence at Borokiri Sand Field located in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated play

Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A magistrate’s court in Nigeria has remanded a 41-year-old father in prison custody after he admitted to having defiled all his four daughters whose ages range between two and seventeen.

Michael Akpan-Isaiah allegedly committed the abominable offence at Borokiri Sand Field located in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt.

Excerpts of the charge sheet reads: “That you, Michael Akpan Isaiah, sometime in April, 2018, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of (name withheld) without her consent.

That you, Michael Akpan Isaiah, sometime in May, 2018, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of (name withheld) aged 7 years old.”

Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated play

Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated

 

READ MORE: Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours

Though the man said he committed the act as a result of manipulation, lawyer from Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) who is representing the victims rubbished the claim, saying the suspect was in his right senses when he had forceful sexual intercourse with his four little children.

Fortune Ada Ndah said: “The accused has been forcefully sleeping with his daughters for the past three years.”

Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated play

Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated

 

She told news men: “Medical diagnosis conducted on the children showed they have been defiled.

“FIDA is not happy about this irresponsible act of a man to his daughters.

“We will ensure the matter is prosecuted to act as a deterrent to others,” she vowed.

Chief Magistrate Zinnah Alikor who described the offence as abominable declined jurisdiction over the trial and referred it the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The magistrate then remanded the suspect and adjourned the case sine die.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 "Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCCbullet
2 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet
3 Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)bullet

Related Articles

Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away
Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate

Metro

62-yr-old woman becomes a mum 42 yrs after marriage
Broken Curse 62-yr-old woman becomes a mum 42 yrs after marriage
A picture shows a man lying on his back after fainting. (Image Used For Illustrative Purpose)
Helping Hand Man faints in petrol tanker but a caring crowd rescues him
Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Drug addicts try to kill each other over party codeine
Like Garage Boys 2 drug addicts engaged in a brutal street fight over codeine