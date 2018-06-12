Pulse.ng logo
Fans make assumptions as Bobrisky kisses Tonto Dikeh

A picture capturing Tonto Dikeh as she locked lips with Bobrisky has caused fans to enter a renewed discussion concerning the sexuality of the latter.

Questions have been asked once again concerning Bobrisky's sexuality.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
Bobrisky is a topic of gossip among fans who saw him share a kiss with actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The excitement of enjoying an eventful birthday celebration is still fresh on the latter who seemed the active participant in the scene of the kiss captured in an image.

On IG, observers had more reasons to back up their notions concerning the sexuality of Bobrisky also known as the 'Nigerian Barbie'.

Commenters slammed Tonto Dikeh who reportedly preached to a church congregation recently.

Fans have been caught up in an existing dilemma over the sexuality of Bobrisky who seems to have a liking for an image shrouded in mystery.

They can find less worry by exploring how the life of the cross-dresser will appear like if he was indeed a girl.

Guess what Bobrisky will do if he was a girl?

Bobrisky has admitted having sex with a father and his son is something he will consider if he was born a girl.

He expressed this in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

The cross-dresser gushed about her looks but regretted not being able to explore naturally his 'fine' features worthy of a woman.

"Why will person go fine like dis and she no dey see her monthly period. God knows if he has created me a girl I'm going to be fucking father and son," writes Bobrisky.

His recent Instagram posts have contained interesting activities which have proved to be great entertainment for his followers.

He is proud of his new hair

Bobrisky is a pot of hot in a recent Instagram picture but a follower considers him fat.

The image, shared on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, saw the Nigerian Barbie express "New hair Alert," while wearing a gleaming hair.

He struck a pose that may prove competitive in comparison to an actual lady.

A fan assessed that an increase in weight brightly compliments his appearance but fashion is not the only interest nurtured by Bobrisky - a disliking for Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c, seems a new attraction.

The controversial personality directed a harsh video at the contestant who was criticized for being petty.

His English Language speaking skills offered good entertainment to his observers who gave funny remarks about the clip.

They were soon invited to a new attraction.

