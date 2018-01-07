Fani-Kayode ridicules Sahara Reporters in funny mock video

news

A former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, in a funny mock video has ridiculed a report published by Sahara Reporters alleging that his marriage with his wife Precious Chikwendu has crashed.

In a short clip posted on his Instagram, the vocal politician was seen having a meal with his partner who was captured feeding him as he crouched beside her.

He appeared to be making a mockery when he mentioned, "please give me oha now. Is it because I have not put gun in your mouth today?"

"One for Sahara Reporters," he cheered as he swallowed a mould of an indistinctive Nigerian cuisine.

Oha soup PLEASE!!!! A post shared by Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) (@real_ffk) on Jan 6, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

In a news report circulated by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, January 4, 2018, it was alleged that Fani-Kayode had used a prophecy revealed by Apostle Suleman who warned about an assassination attempt on his wife, Chikwendu.

Sahara Reporters also stated in its reports that the latter is expecting a set of triplets which does not belong to the ex-minister.

ALSO READ: Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out

According to the news agency, this introduced violent reactions from the Nigerian lawyer who reportedly pummeled his wife on a number of occasions.

This report however contradicts the visuals released by Femi Fani-Kayode who is known for his outspoken stance against societal ills.