Fani-Kayode ridicules Sahara Reporters in funny mock video

Fani-Kayode Ex-minister ridicules Sahara Reporters crashed marriage report in funny mock video

Femi Fani-Kayode was accused of assaulting his wife but a recent video he posted on his Instagram proved otherwise.

Femi Fani-Kayode is seen being fed by his wife, Precious Chikwendu alleged to have been abused physically by her husband. play

Femi Fani-Kayode is seen being fed by his wife, Precious Chikwendu alleged to have been abused physically by her husband.

(Instagram)
A former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, in a funny mock video has ridiculed a report published by Sahara Reporters alleging that his marriage with his wife Precious Chikwendu has crashed.

In a short clip posted on his Instagram, the vocal politician was seen having a meal with his partner who was captured feeding him as he crouched beside her.

Femi Fani-Kayode has written a letter of warning to President Muhammadu Buhari play

(Total Media)

 

He appeared to be making a mockery when he mentioned, "please give me oha now. Is it because I have not put gun in your mouth today?"

"One for Sahara Reporters," he cheered as he swallowed a mould of an indistinctive Nigerian cuisine.

Oha soup PLEASE!!!!

A post shared by Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) (@real_ffk) on

 

In a news report circulated by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, January 4, 2018, it was alleged that Fani-Kayode had used a prophecy revealed by Apostle Suleman who warned about an assassination attempt on his wife, Chikwendu.

Sahara Reporters also stated in its reports that the latter is expecting a set of triplets which does not belong to the ex-minister.

Femi Fani-Kayode is not playing with Col. Hameed Ali play

Femi Fani-Kayode.

(Total Media)

ALSO READ: Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out

According to the news agency, this introduced violent reactions from the Nigerian lawyer who reportedly pummeled his wife on a number of occasions.

This report however contradicts the visuals released by Femi Fani-Kayode who is known for his outspoken stance against societal ills.

