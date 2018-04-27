Falz gets a good laugh over kid who got it wrong on race track

Kids on a race track are supervised by their teacher who made to pursue a male pupil as he ran at an opposite direction.
In a video shared on their Instagram, a male primary school pupil was seen running an opposite direction after receiving a baton from his colleague.
A teacher who was supervising the outdoor activity was seen pursuing the young chap in a bid to redirect him.
It was a hilarious moment that got the likes of Falz passing jibes.
Woli Arole, who has often gotten into conversations when it concerns school banters joined in the laughter while also presenting a teaser.
If na you be COACH of that boy wetin you go do? How many of you were in houses in secondary school? What was the name of your house. Mine was CAR HOUSE ( Yellow House). Tag your house mates in secondary school. @otunba_tbam @gbenga3nity