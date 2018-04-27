Falz gets a good laugh over kid who got it wrong on race track

news

Falz and actor Woli Arole, had a good laugh over a kid who got a it wrong on a race track.

In a video shared on their Instagram, a male primary school pupil was seen running an opposite direction after receiving a baton from his colleague.

A teacher who was supervising the outdoor activity was seen pursuing the young chap in a bid to redirect him.

It was a hilarious moment that got the likes of Falz passing jibes.

Woli Arole, who has often gotten into conversations when it concerns school banters joined in the laughter while also presenting a teaser.