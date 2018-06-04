Home > Gist > Metro >

Fake lawyer arrested while trying to bail client

The suspect revealed that he fell in love with law practice after a friend of his paid him to act as a lawyer in order to serve his tenant a quit notice.

One Mr Uche Julian Nwajiakwu has been arrested by the undercover operatives of Lagos State Police Command attached to Ojo Police Station, on May 25, 2018, impersonating a lawyer.

According to the reports, this is the second of such arrest which has taken place at the Ojo Magistrate court, with the first being the arrest of one Chris Elisha on February 6, 2018, over his illegal practice of 15 years.

ALSO READ: End of the road for fake lawyer who won cases at the Supreme Court

Instablog9ja reports that Nwajiakwu, has been practising law illegally since 2015.

The suspect revealed that he fell in love with law practice after a friend of his paid him to act as a lawyer in order to serve his tenant a quit notice.

The suspect, Mr Uche Julian Nwajiakwu

However, Nwajiakwu met his waterloo while he was negotiating a bail application for his client as intelligent lawyers in the court began to suspect him.

According to them, the suspect's quackery was too obvious to be missed.

The police investigation into the case has revealed that the suspect did not study law in any of the Nigerian universities or anywhere else in the world.

Nwajiakwu has been charged to Ojo Magistrate Court on May 30, 2018, for impersonation.

Brazen fake lawyer arrested in court while representing client

The long arm of the law has caught up with a 34-year-old man, Matthew Olaleye, who has been parading himself as a lawyer as he has been arrested while representing a client in a criminal trial at the Ojokoro Magistrate's Court in Lagos.

Fale lawyer Matthew Olaleye

The fake legal practitioner's albatross came when the General Secretary of the Ikeja branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Seyi Olawumi, made a report of Olaleye's nefarious activities and the police trailed him to the court premises where he was arrested.

ALSO READ: Fake lawyer nabbed while representing client in court

According to the NBA Secretary, Olayeye’s appearance and manner of speech before the magistrate when he appeared as counsel in a matter attracted suspicion among the lawyers present at the court.

The lawyers then contacted the NBA which had since been trailing him till he was arrested.

