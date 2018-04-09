news

New reports concerning the death of singer, Alizee, who was reportedly killed by husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, suggests extreme violence by the Danish man.

This was made known in a report by Punch News who spoke to Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti.

The latter had referred to an autopsy conducted at the Lagos Island General Hospital.

“On a closer examination, visible marks of violence were seen on the bodies. The corpses were photographed and taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, letters have been sent to the Embassy of Denmark informing it that the Lagos State Police Command is investigating Mr. Peter Nielsen for an alleged case of murder.

"Further development will be duly communicated to the public,” Oti mentioned in a statement.

The investigations carried by his men enjoyed an improvement following disclosures made Alizee's 13-year-old sister, Gift, who informed Mr. Kunle Kukoyi, the Facility Manager of Bellasta Tower, Banana Island, Lagos, of an ensuing violence between the deceased and Schau.

“On April 5, 2018, around 11am, the police received a complaint from the Facility Manager of Bellasta Tower, Banana Island, Mr. Kunle Kukoyi, that around 7am of April 5, 2018, he was informed by 13-year-old Gift that she heard her elder sister, late Mrs. Zainab Nielsen, 37, crying in the early hours of the morning as she was being manhandled by her husband, one Mr. Peter Nielsen, a 53-year old citizen of Denmark.

“The little girl estimated the time she heard her sister’s cry to be 3.45am.

"Based on the report, the command mobilised its crime scene detectives to the location, with medics from the Britannia Hospital, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Together, they went to Flat 17, Block 4, apartment of the Nielsens,” the police spokesperson added.

5 things to know about Alizee

The Lagos State Police have been occupied in its bid to unravel the mystery concerning the death of singer, Alizee .

She was reportedly murdered alongside daughter Petra, by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, whose country has been notified concerning an investigation being conducted by the law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

The death of the singer who was not far from the fringe of promising musical acts in the country happened at a period when she was still experiencing rapid growth as an artiste - a factor that made her passing more disappointing.

Here are five things to know about the rising singer whose career was cut short by spouse.

1. Billed for Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" in April 2018: Before her passing, the singer had been scheduled for the "Kingmaker Concert", a musical event to be headlined by Alterplate Music Company artiste, Harrysong.

Other musicians billed to perform at the Warri-planned show include D'banj, Simi, Reminisce, Duncan Mighty and others.

2. Police apprehended husband in connection with murder: The Lagos State Police has arrested the singer's husband for her killing. But they are yet to find out the reason for the alleged murder.

3. Kogi State-born singer last released a song in January 2018: Alizee is a native of Kogi State, Nigeria. She was on the course of promoting January 2018-released single, 'Alhaji Musa', before the alleged murder.

The track premiered on multiple music distribution platforms across Nigeria.

4. Signed to Petra Entertainment, an Asian record label: The late singer had the privilege of penning a contract with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment. The company reportedly offered her a multi-million Naira deal.

5. Banana Island crib where she was killed belongs to label: In addition to a Ford Explorer SUV, Alizee also received a Banana Island crib from her record label, Petra Entertainment.

This was where she was reportedly killed.