Ex-lover steals businessman's ATM card, spends over N1m

One Olugbenga has tearfully revealed how his ex-lover identified as Thelma Kimberly made away with his Automated Teller Machine, (ATM) card and allegedly withdrew N1m from his bank account.

Daily Post reports that the young lady reportedly based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, paid a visit to the victim at his residence in Victoria Island, Lagos State, on May 17, 2018.

After some rounds of sex, Kimberly, aged 22, reportedly made away with Olugbenga's ATM card and a mobile phone while he slept.

According to the reports, the suspect made withdrawals, transfers and shopped for items at a supermarket in Lekki with the help of a PoS.

Olugbenga later reported the case at the Ikoyi Police Division and with their help, Kimberly was successfully arrested.

In her statement, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, saying, “I met Olugbenga in 2016 in Port Harcourt when he visited my foster father, who is his friend. On May 17, around 8:00 pm, I visited him in his residence on Victoria Island.

“He took me out and we bought some things. We had sex several times when we came back. He was tired and slept off.

“I left with his phone and ATM card and I made withdrawals of N150,000 at ATM stands in Obalende, Ikeja and VI. I went to a supermarket at Lekki Phase I and spent N363,000. I paid through PoS.

“I also did transfers of N250, 000 to some accounts. I gave some people from the money. I was just spending it and can’t calculate how much I spent altogether.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, stating that “the suspect had been arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court.”

Prostitute steals 'customer's ATM card, clears account

A 24-year-old commercial sex worker , popularly known as 'Ashewo', Imoleayo Bamigboye, has been arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing an ATM card belonging to her customer, Musa Alli, and withdrawing the sum of N300,000 from his account.

The mother-of-one, it was gathered, was arrested at a club house in Surulere area of the state alongside another of her boyfriend, Adeyinka Ayodele, and two others who aided her in the crime.

The victim who reported the theft to the RRS operatives, said he met Bamigboye at the club on Friday, September 30, 2016, adding that she stole his ATM card before memorizing his PIN, during an online transfer of funds into his friend’s account.

He said that he was shocked on Saturday afternoon when he received alerts amounting to N90,000 withdrawals at a go.

“While I was still contemplating on how to deal with the issue, I got another debit alert for buying two Infinix phones totaling N84, 000.

I was confused and shocked. I didn’t know what action to take on a Saturday evening. On Sunday, there was another debit. I couldn’t pin the crime to the lady I met at the club. I lodged a complaint on Monday morning at my bank.

It was unbelievable for me when I was face to face with the suspect, the lady I met at the club."

Confessing to stealing the card, the prostitute said she stole the ATM card when Alli slept off and after that, she memorized his PIN when he was sending money to his colleague via a mobile app.

"I intended to only withdraw N20k, however, when I withdrew the money, and checked the account balance, I was shocked to see his balance. Afterward, I withdrew another N70k.

Then, the following day, I called my boyfriend, who instructed me to come straight to Itori, Ogun State.

On getting to him, he called two of his friends, Abimbola Akintanna and Owolabi Bamidele, to use the ATM at any nearest bank."

"The following day, we went straight to Abeokuta to use the card. We bought two android phones for N84k. We proceeded to a boutique and bought clothes worth N126k. I recharged my phone with another N2.5k."