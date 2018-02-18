Home > Gist > Metro >

Ex-convict arrested during attempt to dupe policewoman

Unrepentant Soul Police arrest ex-convict for duping policewoman on Facebook

Balogun was previously convicted for duping a woman, one Bimpe Akinmade, of N950, 000, after claiming to be an NNPC staff based in Port Harcourt.

Surajudeen Balogun play

Surajudeen Balogun

(instagram)
The police have arrested one Surajudeen Balogun, for allegedly impersonating the State Director of Finance on Facebook.

The 46-year-old ex-convict was reportedly taken in by officers of the Ogun State police command.

ALSO READ: 2 Nigerian women convicted in the UK for defrauding 7 men

Premium Times reports that Balogun was also accused of attempting to dupe a female police officer on Facebook.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who is a fashion designer was posing as a staff of NNPC with the picture of the said finance director and has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the reports, Balogun was earlier convicted for duping a woman, one Bimpe Akinmade, of N950, 000, after claiming to be an NNPC staff based in Port Harcourt.

The convict picked up his fraudulent activities again.

The suspect was finally nabbed while trying to defraud another woman on Facebook under the same guise, not knowing that his new victim was a police officer.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Yahoo-Boy jailed in the UK for fraud

The policewoman reportedly played along with the convict until Saturday, February 17, when he was arrested while trying to collect money from her.

Balogun will be charged to court upon the completion of the investigations.

