Ex-boxer beats wife to death over money for Christmas cooking

An ex-boxer, whose name has been given as Everitus is currently being wanted by the police in Anambra State over the death of his wife, Fidelia.

According to a report by Punch, Everitus allegedly ended his wife's life during a disagreement at their home in Uli, in the Ihiala Local Government Area over her demand for funds to cook for Christmas.

It was also reported that Everitus had fled the community after coming to terms with reality of his actions.

Irked youths seek revenge

The report also narrated how some irked youths in the community sought revenge on Everitus, when he was nowhere to be found.

The matter was said to have been reported to the police at the Ihiala division as the youths, who vented their anger, moved to destroy Everitus’s country house in Amamputu village.

The angry mob, it was reported, allegedly set Everitus’ country house ablaze.

A source gives insight into the murder

A source in the community had reportedly explained the several phases of Everitus and Fidelia's marriage which led to the eventual death of the wife.

The source said, “The man and the wife had been married for some time now. They usually have disagreements. The man was a retired boxer who has become a pastor of a charismatic church.

“The wife, who is a trader in Ekeagbagba Market, had asked him for money that she wanted to prepare food for Christmas.

“That was what started the fight. He beat her to death over the issue. The man is on the run, while the case has been reported to the police.”

In similar occurrences, over ten different husbands reportedly murdered their wives during disagreements and marital issues.

In 2016 alone, about 15 different cases were reported in different states of Nigeria.