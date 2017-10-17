'Evans lawyer lied about police raping me' - Lover

Home > Gist > Metro >

The girlfriend of the arrested billionaire kidnap kingpin, Evans, has debunked stories by his lawyer that she was sexually molested by the police.

Evans, the kidnap kingpin, was arrested after Pastor Adeboye's spiritual warfare in June. play

Evans, the kidnap kingpin, was arrested after Pastor Adeboye's spiritual warfare in June.

The girlfriend of the arrested billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chwkwudumeme Onwamadike, alias Evans, Amaka Offor, has come out to debunk allegations by his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, of lying that she was raped by the police while trying to lure the suspect.

But Amaka has cleared the air by telling Vanguard that lawyer is lying to Nigerians and that he is even the one who has been trying to extort money from her even while in detention.

While disowning the lawyer who has been lambasted by many judges in the past for meddling in cases that do not concern him. Amaka said she had never met with Ogungbeje before and wondered where he got the story that she was raped from.

In an interview, Amaka said she was shocked when she read the story of her being sexually molested by the policemen who tried to use her in luring Evans out of hiding.

Evans has become a cry baby after his arrest play Shortly after his arrest, Evans became a cry baby (The Nation)

 

She further explained that she was yet to speak with Evans since he was arrested on June 10, 2017, by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team [IRT], and that her attempts to visit him at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison where he is being held in custody has been unsuccessful.

Hear her:

“I don’t know where that lawyer got his story from and I have never met him. I have also not seen or spoken to Evans since he was arrested. I changed my phone number after he was arrested and I don’t think he has the new phone number.

After he was charged to court where he pleaded guilty, I tried to see him in prison and speak with him but I was not allowed to see him. The wardens did not tell me why I could not see him, but they took the food I took to him and promised that they will give it to him.

I was troubled when I read the story of the lawyer accusing the policemen who arrested Evans, of sexually molesting me while they were trying to use me to lure Evans out of hiding.

I am not a baby and I know when I am being sexually molested and abused. Nothing of such happened and I think I have to set the record straight. One week before Evans was arrested, some policemen accosted me on my way to the market and arrested me.

Though they were hostile to me at the time they arrested me, they did not molest me sexually. I was completely in shock when they told me that Evans who I know and still call Chukwuebuka Mike, was a robber and kidnapper.

Voice Olukoya Ogungbeje just loves controversial cases play Evans's girlfriend says his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, is lying against the police (Vanguard)

 

I did not believe it. They later told me that they wanted me to lure him to my house because I told them that he was fond of my children and he normally spent time with us.

The policemen were in my house and I was always in my room while and they were always in the sitting room.

They provided all the money we used in cooking throughout their one week stay in my house. They were strategizing on how to arrest Evans. They also bought the fuel we used in powering the generator.

On the day Evans was arrested, he called me around 5 am and the policemen brought the phone to me in my room and gave it to me. I answered the call and he told me not to drop the call.

I thought he was standing by the gate and I did not put on any slippers. I walked out of the gate barefooted. When I opened the gate, I saw him parked across the road and I entered into his vehicle.

The moment I saw him, I was panting and he asked what was happening. I told him that policemen were in my house for one week and they were looking for him. He zoomed off immediately and took me Iyana-Ipaja where he dropped me.

He left with my phone. That was the last time I saw him. I was surprised when his lawyer said I was sexually abused by the policemen who arrested him.”

The controversial Ogungbeje had earlier filed a N300 million fundamental human rights suit against the police on behalf of Evans, and recently, he accused men of the Nigerian Police Force of sexually molesting Amaka and demanding for N200 million bribe from the suspect.

