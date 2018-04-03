Epileptic Science student dies after drinking "Gutter Water"

news

An epileptic man, Kenneth, has died after drinking a dangerous drug combination called "Gutter Water".

The deceased reportedly ingested the substance, a mixture of codiene, refnol, tramadol, cannabis and water or juice, on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Durak Hotel located in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Kenneth developed seizures shortly after consuming the drink, the Nigerian Monitor reports.

He was taken to the Ikorodu Hospital for treatment but unfortunately failed to survive the self-inflicted harm.

His experience brings to consciousness the alarming state of widespread drug use in Nigeria.

NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine

In a bid to combat a widespread use of drugs, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 24,000 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, in Katsina State.

The seizure was confirmed by state commander, Maryam Sani. Two suspects, Christian and Obiora Chukwuma, were named in connection with the incident.

They are a pair out of six persons arrested in respect to a drug trafficking business that saw a discovery of a warehouse filled with the intoxicants.

Efforts made by a joint task force had ensured their capture says an online report.

One of the drug peddlers reportedly revealed that his involvement is limited to transportation of substance.

Nigeria seems to be falling deep into the habit of a widespread drug use fast affecting their sanity.