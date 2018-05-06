news

Officers attached to the Enugu Police Command have arrested two suspects who specialised in masquerading as herbalists to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Punchng reports that suspects identified as Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola, are said to be indigenes of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State.

The suspects were apprehended at Ukwuoji area of Enugu State, on May 1, 2018, by men of the police Anti-Cult Unit attached to the State Command.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were fake foreign currencies, charms and other suspected shrine materials.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of the police investigation into the case.

EFCC arrests woman over alleged N45m herbal cure fraud

The Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has arrested one Aminat Okiribiti for allegedly conspiring with others to defraud a woman of her money, under false pretence.

Mr Ayo Oyewole, the EFCC Head of Public Affairs, Ibadan Zonal Office, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday that the suspect had engaged in Advance Fee Fraud.

Oyewole stated that Okiribiti, with others now at large, had allegedly conspired, using the pretence of providing cure and spiritual solution to health challenges , to defraud the women (name withheld) of a sum of N45 million.

He said that Aminat, age 34, married to one Wande Okiribiti (47) who is still at large, had confessed to committing the crime.

He said she had confessed that some of the money obtained from the victim, was collected by her through her bank account in a new generation bank, located in Ibadan.

Recounting her ordeal, the complainant said that she met Wande (suspect’s husband) sometimes in October 2014 at Utako, Abuja while in search of a cure for the health challenges of her children.

According to her, “Wande presented himself as a local herb hawker and a spiritualist capable of providing solutions to all problems and lured me into believing he had the cure to my children’s challenges.

“I subsequently made different payments as advised, totaling N45 million, but became suspicious at the request for funds transfers, which continued without solution to the problem.”

Oyewole said that the complainant, having suspected foul play, wrote petitioned the commission, necessitating the arrest of the suspect.

He urged members of the public to be wary of the age-long tactics to avoid falling into the hands of fraudsters.

Oyewole said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.