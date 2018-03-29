Enugu man beheads neighbour at her farm

news

Policemen in Enugu State have arrested a man, Tochukwu Chianugo, who allegedly beheaded his neighbour .

The deceased, was reportedly killed after embarking on a trip to the farm. Efforts made by a search party in a bid to locate her had proved abortive.

This prompted an intervention by law enforcement officers who soon discovered the severed head of the victim.

Chianugo had confessed to killing his neighbour who went missing on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

“The suspect who hails from Ugwuoda village Nimbo was promptly nabbed in connection with the alleged incident.

“Following his arrest, he took the operatives to the place where he had beheaded the victim.

“The headless body, together with the severed head were recovered and deposited in a nearby mortuary,” police spokesperson Ebere Amaraizu told the reporters.

Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara

The police in Kwara have arrested a man, Mr. Suleiman Ajenifuja, who was found with three human skulls .

State commissioner, Mr, Ado Lawan, confirmed this while parading the suspect alongside other criminals.

Ajenifuja who works as a sweeper with the Lagos State Government was apprehended on Monday, March 26, 2018.

He reportedly embarked on a journey to Ilorin in order to meet with an Alfa believed to have the power to make him rich.

His journey was soon cut short following a search by highway security operatives.