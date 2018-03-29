Home > Gist > Metro >

Enugu man beheads neighbour at her farm

Monster Enugu man beheads neighbour at her farm

A search party had earlier tried to locate a woman who was beheaded by her neighbour.

  • Published:
Policemen were able to recover the severed head of the deceased following a confession by the suspect. play

Policemen were able to recover the severed head of the deceased following a confession by the suspect.

(istockphoto)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Policemen in Enugu State have arrested a man, Tochukwu Chianugo, who allegedly beheaded his neighbour.

The deceased, was reportedly killed after embarking on a trip to the farm. Efforts made by a search party in a bid to locate her had proved abortive.

This prompted an intervention by law enforcement officers who soon discovered the severed head of the victim.

play Enugu man beheads neighbour who failed to make it back from farm (Odogwu Media's Blog)

 

Chianugo had confessed to killing his neighbour who went missing on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

“The suspect who hails from Ugwuoda village Nimbo was promptly nabbed in connection with the alleged incident.

“Following his arrest, he took the operatives to the place where he had beheaded the victim.

“The headless body, together with the severed head were recovered and deposited in a nearby mortuary,” police spokesperson Ebere Amaraizu told the reporters.

Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara

The police in Kwara have arrested a man, Mr. Suleiman Ajenifuja, who was found with three human skulls.

State commissioner, Mr, Ado Lawan, confirmed this while parading the suspect alongside other criminals.

Ajenifuja who works as a sweeper with the Lagos State Government was apprehended on Monday, March 26, 2018.

play Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara (Press)

ALSO READ: Grandma cries over pupil beheaded by BRT

He reportedly embarked on a journey to Ilorin in order to meet with an Alfa believed to have the power to make him rich.

His journey was soon cut short following a search by highway security operatives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 People Are Desperate Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in...bullet
2 Tragic Son of House of Reps member shot dead in the UKbullet
3 Hardship Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degreebullet

Related Articles

Tragic Son of House of Reps member shot dead in the UK
Supernatural World Baby born with Quran in Bauchi proves there is God
Police Wahala Yahoo boy whose eye got damaged by SARS agents thanks God for life
Unexpected Death Friends mourn man who died a week after killing giant snake
Hardship Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degree
In Kenya Police arrest house help for beating, feeding baby with vomit
Devil Incarnate 300 level student slits girlfriend's throat for refusing to abort
Curses These 3 instances may help you believe that jinxes are real
Revenge! Lady wants the head of devil who stabbed and watched brother die

Metro

A wreckage which followed an accident involving a God Is Good bus has left no doubt concerning the existence of God.
Miracle Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life
Mohammed Chado, who hid himself in Niger State following a car theft, reportedly sold the vehicle for N450,000.
Another Man's Sweat Abuja car wash worker sells customer's Toyota to marry wife
This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos
Buhari What Reno Omokri, angry Lagosians are saying about president's Lagos visit
Highway security operatives nabbed a staff of the Lagos State Government who had embarked on a journey to Ilorin with human skulls.
Because Of Money Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara