Employee meets boss on panel of new job interview

An employee has revealed his encounter meeting having met boss who was a member of the panel at a new job interview. This was shortly after he called in sick from work.

The man who tweeted from the handle @sapionist, on Friday, January 23, 2018, explained that the employer had encouraged him to visit the hospital for a proper check-up while graciously granting him a two days leave from the office.

"I was scheduled for an interview today, so I called my boss yesterday informing him I wasn't feeling fine & that I would love to visit the clinic.

"He advised I go for proper checkup & he gave me 2 days off; I was shocked when I saw him among panelist interviewing us this morning!," the narrator wrote.

His revelation received a bit of humour from followers who offered interesting submissions concerning the incident.

Their tweets bothered on jest making and curiousity, while others displayed an impressive amount of intelligence on the matter.

Emir of Kano's son resumes duty as a policeman

Prince Aminu, the son of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has resumed duty as a policeman. This is following his graduation from the Police Academy, Kano.

SP Dolapo Badmos , the zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos and Ogun States made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

She congratulated him on the new journey following a short break observed after his graduation from the police academy.

"Supol Aminu Sanusi Lamido, Congratulations as you resume fully to police duties from break after your graduation from Police Academy Kano.

"As you begin the 35years career, I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel! While you were a Corp member serving in my office you never hid your plan to become an officer, the dexterity and the passion you’ve shown towards the profession is an indication that you are cut out for the job, I have no doubt in me that you will excel.

"I wish you best of luck in this noble profession," Badmos said in a welcoming note directed to the new recruit, Aminu.

The prince who is 26 years old, isn't the first person to pursue such a career according to his family history.