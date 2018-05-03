Home > Gist > Metro >

Employee in court for allegedly absconding with N677,000

Federal High Court Lagos play

Federal High Court Lagos

(naijalegaltalk)
A 26 -year-old employee, Onyebuchi Ndeadi, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly absconding with N677,000 belonging  to one Mr Vincent George .

The Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the accused, who resides at Ojekunle, Mushin area of Lagos, committed the offence on April 7 at Mushin.

He said that the accused took the complainant’s office spare key, unlawfully entered the office and stole N677, 000 from his safe and absconded to Okokimaiko in Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the accused pretended to go and eat and never returned and all attempt to get him on phone proved abortive as he refused to pick up calls.

He added that the accused was later arrested at Okokimaiko and handed over to the police.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised) which stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

Ndeadi, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 14 for mention.

